7 acres burn in brush fire in Prairie Grove

Over seven acres of prairie grass burned in a brush fire in Prairie Grove Thursday March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

Seven acres of prairie grass burned in a brush fire Thursday.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was called to the 2000 block of Route 176 in Prairie Grove for a reported brush fire shortly before noon Thursday, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

“Upon arrival, crews found several acres of prairie grass actively burning and spreading due to high winds,” Vucha said.

Crews got the fire under control in around 30 minutes but stayed on scene “for an extended period to soak down hot spots and prevent any flare-ups due to the continued wind conditions,” Vucha said.

Over seven acres of prairie grass burned in a brush fire in Prairie Grove Thursday March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

No injuries were reported, and no structures or buildings were affected, Vucha said.

“As spring conditions return, residents are reminded to use caution when conducting outdoor burning. Wind, low humidity, and dry vegetation can cause fires to spread quickly,” officials said. “This includes burning in barrels or other confined spaces, as embers can travel and ignite nearby grasses or structures. Anyone burning should have a water source readily available. Always follow local burn ordinances and avoid burning on high-risk days.”

Over seven acres of prairie grass burned in a brush fire in Prairie Grove Thursday March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The district also thanked the Cary Fire Protection District for providing assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Vucha said.