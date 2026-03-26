Boys wrestling: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

First Team
Lower Weights
Hogan Rice, Marian Central, fr., 113
In his first season with the Hurricanes, Rice won both a Chicagoland Christian Conference title and an IHSA regional title before a second-place finish at sectionals. Rice, who finished 40-14 this season, took third at state and helped lead Marian Central to both a regional title and a trip to the Class 2A dual state tournament in Bloomington.
Colin Abordo, Huntley, sr., 120
A returning state qualifier who medaled in sixth in Class 3A last season, Abordo went 40-10 and made state once again. He led the Red Raiders to a 9-0 record in the Fox Valley Conference as well as the team’s eighth conference championship in the past 10 years. Abordo won tournaments at Geneseo and Oak Park-River Forest.
Jackson Marlett, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 120
After medaling in sixth in 2A last year, Marlett improved with a third-place showing at the state tournament this year. Marlett finished with a 33-7 record and won a regional championship before taking third at sectionals. He finished third at Oak Park-River Forest this season.
Taqiuldin Baker, Woodstock, sr., 126
Baker placed second at both regionals and sectionals to qualify for the 2A state tournament. The senior finished with a 38-6 record and surpassed 100 wins for his career during the season. Baker, who went undefeated in conference duals, earned tournament victories at Sterling and Harvard while also taking second place at Buffalo Grove.
Wyatt Franckowiak, Richmond-Burton, fr., 132
The area’s highest-placing wrestler in Class 1A’s state tournament, Franckowiak went on a lengthy run through wrestlebacks to cap off his freshman year with a fourth-place finish. Franckowiak went 42-12 and brought home tournament victories at Richmond-Burton and Glenbrook South. He was second at regionals and third at sectionals.
Middle Weights
Mitchell Aukes, Marengo, fr., 138
One of three state qualifiers for the Indians, Aukes went 43-6 and won a trio of tournaments this season. The freshman finished first at Stillman Valley and Sycamore before winning his regional and placing third at sectionals. Aukes took third at Richmond-Burton and Lincoln.
Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South, sr., 138
Randle, who capped off his high school career as a four-time state qualifier, reached the finals and placed second this season. Randle went 39-4 and won a regional title before a second-place finish at sectionals. Randle finished first in tournaments at Vernon Hills, Rockford East, Richmond-Burton and Kaneland this season.
Nicholas Marchese, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 144
Another state runner-up this season, Marchese medaled in second after qualifying for state in 1A with Marian Central as a sophomore. Marchese, who finished with a 44-6 mark, won regional and sectional championships this season. He placed second at Barrington as well as the Dvorak Invitational at Harlem and at Oak Park-River Forest.
Aiden Marrello, Crystal Lake South, jr., 165
Marrello went 43-3 with a regional championship and a second-place sectional finish this season. Marrello, who qualified for state for the first time, took first at Vernon Hills, Richmond-Burton and Kaneland while placing third at both Rockford East and Oak Park-River Forest.
Upper Weights
Duke Mays, Johnsburg, jr., 175
A leader for a Johnsburg squad that went unbeaten in the KRC to win the program’s first conference title since 1995, Mays eclipsed 100 victories for his career and medaled in fifth in 1A. Mays, who went 46-11, won a regional and finished first at Stillman Valley. He placed second at Vernon Hills, Richmond-Burton and Chicago Sullivan.
Aiden Rodriguez, Prairie Ridge, so. 175
Rodriguez enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with the Wolves, going 43-6 with a regional championship and tournament wins at Addison Trail, Larkin and Wheaton Warrenville South. Rodriguez took second at sectionals and third at Rockford East. He concluded his sophomore campaign at state, where he medaled in sixth in 2A.
Dan French, Marian Central, sr., 190
French, who surpassed 100 wins during Marian Central’s dual sectional victory over Washington, won regional and sectional titles before medaling in fifth at the 2A state tournament. French finished with a 30-7 record and was a runner-up at the Marmion Tournament.
Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, jr., 215
Now a three-time regional, sectional and state champion, Mastny has lost just three matches in his high school career. Committed to Iowa State, Mastny went 53-1 and won the 2A title after back-to-back 1A championships. He brought home tournament wins at Marmion, the Dan Gable Donnybrook, the Dvorak, the Cheesehead and the Illini Classic.
Knox Homola, Hampshire, so., 285
The only area wrestler to medal in 3A, Homola finished sixth at state after winning regional and sectional championships. Homola won the Prospect title, placed second at Sycamore and finished third at Barrington and Rockford East. Homola went 39-7 this season.
Second Team
Lower Weights
Luthor Rajcevich, Hampshire, fr., 106
Tymen Robinson, Prairie Ridge, so., 106
Logan Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, fr., 113
Chase Vogel, Johnsburg, so., 120
Dylan Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 126
Middle Weights
Colin Huminsky, Huntley, sr., 138
Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, sr., 144
Ryan Johnston, McHenry, sr., 144
Brendan Nardin, Marian Central, fr., 150
Michael Brannigan, Hampshire, sr., 157
Upper Weights
Waylon Theobald, Huntley, jr., 190
Frankie Solis, Marengo, jr., 190
Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown, sr., 215
Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, sr., 285
Honorable Mentions
Cam Abordo, Huntley, sr., 126
Ben Arbotante, Jacobs, sr., 126
Nicolas Astacio, Marian Central, jr., 165
Hayden Beebe, Marengo, jr., 132
Owen Bills, Marengo, sr., 215
Hunter Boley, Marengo, sr., 144
Brandon Carbone, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 132
Shane Falasca, Richmond-Burton, so., 215
Logan Gough, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 285
Tanner Hansen, Johnsburg, so., 150
Aiden Healey, Dundee-Crown, sr., 106
Michael Junitz, Burlington Central, sr., 215,
Cole Malo, Woodstock, fr., 113
Max Martin, Richmond-Burton, so., 157
Frank Matviychuk, Prairie Ridge, jr., 190
Matt Moritz, Prairie Ridge, jr., 157
Lelan Nelson, Richmond-Burton, so., 126
Gavin Nischke, Huntley, jr., 144
David Randecker, Woodstock North, sr., 215
R.J. Perez, Burlington Central, so., 157
Cael Saldana, Huntley, so., 113
Cam Spiniolas, Marian Central, so., 126
C.J. Talbert, Crystal Lake South, jr., 106
Jacob Turner, Cary-Grove, jr., 138
Eduardo Vences, Burlington Central, jr., 120
Olin Wiedel, Woodstock North, fr., 120
Leonardo Zavala, Cary-Grove, fr., 157
Nick Zuehlke, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 175