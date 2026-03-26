Boys wrestling: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

First Team

Lower Weights

Marian Central's Hogan Rice. (Marian Central Catholic High School)

Hogan Rice, Marian Central, fr., 113

In his first season with the Hurricanes, Rice won both a Chicagoland Christian Conference title and an IHSA regional title before a second-place finish at sectionals. Rice, who finished 40-14 this season, took third at state and helped lead Marian Central to both a regional title and a trip to the Class 2A dual state tournament in Bloomington.

Huntley's Colin Abordo. (Huntley High School)

Colin Abordo, Huntley, sr., 120

A returning state qualifier who medaled in sixth in Class 3A last season, Abordo went 40-10 and made state once again. He led the Red Raiders to a 9-0 record in the Fox Valley Conference as well as the team’s eighth conference championship in the past 10 years. Abordo won tournaments at Geneseo and Oak Park-River Forest.

Crystal Lake Central's Jackson Marlett. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Jackson Marlett, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 120

After medaling in sixth in 2A last year, Marlett improved with a third-place showing at the state tournament this year. Marlett finished with a 33-7 record and won a regional championship before taking third at sectionals. He finished third at Oak Park-River Forest this season.

Woodstock's Taqi Baker (Provided by Woodstock High School)

Taqiuldin Baker, Woodstock, sr., 126

Baker placed second at both regionals and sectionals to qualify for the 2A state tournament. The senior finished with a 38-6 record and surpassed 100 wins for his career during the season. Baker, who went undefeated in conference duals, earned tournament victories at Sterling and Harvard while also taking second place at Buffalo Grove.

Richmond-Burton's Wyatt Frankcowiak. (Richmond-Burton Community High School)

Wyatt Franckowiak, Richmond-Burton, fr., 132

The area’s highest-placing wrestler in Class 1A’s state tournament, Franckowiak went on a lengthy run through wrestlebacks to cap off his freshman year with a fourth-place finish. Franckowiak went 42-12 and brought home tournament victories at Richmond-Burton and Glenbrook South. He was second at regionals and third at sectionals.

Middle Weights

Marengo's Mitchell Aukes. (Marengo Community High School)

Mitchell Aukes, Marengo, fr., 138

One of three state qualifiers for the Indians, Aukes went 43-6 and won a trio of tournaments this season. The freshman finished first at Stillman Valley and Sycamore before winning his regional and placing third at sectionals. Aukes took third at Richmond-Burton and Lincoln.

Crystal Lake South's Nathan Randle. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

Nathan Randle, Crystal Lake South, sr., 138

Randle, who capped off his high school career as a four-time state qualifier, reached the finals and placed second this season. Randle went 39-4 and won a regional title before a second-place finish at sectionals. Randle finished first in tournaments at Vernon Hills, Rockford East, Richmond-Burton and Kaneland this season.

Crystal Lake Central's Nicholas Marchese. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Nicholas Marchese, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 144

Another state runner-up this season, Marchese medaled in second after qualifying for state in 1A with Marian Central as a sophomore. Marchese, who finished with a 44-6 mark, won regional and sectional championships this season. He placed second at Barrington as well as the Dvorak Invitational at Harlem and at Oak Park-River Forest.

Crystal Lake South's Aiden Marrello. (Crystal Lake South High School)

Aiden Marrello, Crystal Lake South, jr., 165

Marrello went 43-3 with a regional championship and a second-place sectional finish this season. Marrello, who qualified for state for the first time, took first at Vernon Hills, Richmond-Burton and Kaneland while placing third at both Rockford East and Oak Park-River Forest.

Upper Weights

Duke Mays, Johnsburg (Provided by Johnsburg High School)

Duke Mays, Johnsburg, jr., 175

A leader for a Johnsburg squad that went unbeaten in the KRC to win the program’s first conference title since 1995, Mays eclipsed 100 victories for his career and medaled in fifth in 1A. Mays, who went 46-11, won a regional and finished first at Stillman Valley. He placed second at Vernon Hills, Richmond-Burton and Chicago Sullivan.

Prairie Ridge's Aiden Rodriguez. (Prairie Ridge High School)

Aiden Rodriguez, Prairie Ridge, so. 175

Rodriguez enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with the Wolves, going 43-6 with a regional championship and tournament wins at Addison Trail, Larkin and Wheaton Warrenville South. Rodriguez took second at sectionals and third at Rockford East. He concluded his sophomore campaign at state, where he medaled in sixth in 2A.

Marian Central's Dan French. (Marian Central Catholic High School)

Dan French, Marian Central, sr., 190

French, who surpassed 100 wins during Marian Central’s dual sectional victory over Washington, won regional and sectional titles before medaling in fifth at the 2A state tournament. French finished with a 30-7 record and was a runner-up at the Marmion Tournament.

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny. (Marian Central Catholic High School)

Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, jr., 215

Now a three-time regional, sectional and state champion, Mastny has lost just three matches in his high school career. Committed to Iowa State, Mastny went 53-1 and won the 2A title after back-to-back 1A championships. He brought home tournament wins at Marmion, the Dan Gable Donnybrook, the Dvorak, the Cheesehead and the Illini Classic.

Hampshire's Knox Homola. (Hampshire High School)

Knox Homola, Hampshire, so., 285

The only area wrestler to medal in 3A, Homola finished sixth at state after winning regional and sectional championships. Homola won the Prospect title, placed second at Sycamore and finished third at Barrington and Rockford East. Homola went 39-7 this season.

Second Team

Lower Weights

Luthor Rajcevich, Hampshire, fr., 106

Tymen Robinson, Prairie Ridge, so., 106

Logan Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, fr., 113

Chase Vogel, Johnsburg, so., 120

Dylan Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 126

Middle Weights

Colin Huminsky, Huntley, sr., 138

Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, sr., 144

Ryan Johnston, McHenry, sr., 144

Brendan Nardin, Marian Central, fr., 150

Michael Brannigan, Hampshire, sr., 157

Upper Weights

Waylon Theobald, Huntley, jr., 190

Frankie Solis, Marengo, jr., 190

Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown, sr., 215

Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, sr., 285

Honorable Mentions

Cam Abordo, Huntley, sr., 126

Ben Arbotante, Jacobs, sr., 126

Nicolas Astacio, Marian Central, jr., 165

Hayden Beebe, Marengo, jr., 132

Owen Bills, Marengo, sr., 215

Hunter Boley, Marengo, sr., 144

Brandon Carbone, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 132

Shane Falasca, Richmond-Burton, so., 215

Logan Gough, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 285

Tanner Hansen, Johnsburg, so., 150

Aiden Healey, Dundee-Crown, sr., 106

Michael Junitz, Burlington Central, sr., 215,

Cole Malo, Woodstock, fr., 113

Max Martin, Richmond-Burton, so., 157

Frank Matviychuk, Prairie Ridge, jr., 190

Matt Moritz, Prairie Ridge, jr., 157

Lelan Nelson, Richmond-Burton, so., 126

Gavin Nischke, Huntley, jr., 144

David Randecker, Woodstock North, sr., 215

R.J. Perez, Burlington Central, so., 157

Cael Saldana, Huntley, so., 113

Cam Spiniolas, Marian Central, so., 126

C.J. Talbert, Crystal Lake South, jr., 106

Jacob Turner, Cary-Grove, jr., 138

Eduardo Vences, Burlington Central, jr., 120

Olin Wiedel, Woodstock North, fr., 120

Leonardo Zavala, Cary-Grove, fr., 157

Nick Zuehlke, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 175