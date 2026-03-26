2026 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year: Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny tosses Washington’s Josh Hoffer in the Class 2A 215-pound title match at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dominance.

Since arriving at Marian Central as a freshman, Jimmy Mastny has posted an almost flawless high school wrestling resume. The talented junior, who’s lost only three matches during his three high school seasons, eclipsed the 100-win mark this winter and successfully three-peated at the IHSA State Wrestling Finals in Champaign last month.

Mastny, who committed to wrestle at Iowa State in October, pinned his way to the semifinals and scored two tech falls over the final two rounds. Wrestling in Class 2A for the first time, Mastny made slight work of defending 215-pound champion Josh Hoffer of Washington, wrangling up multiple first-period takedowns to win by tech fall.

It was the first 2A title for Mastny, who earned 1A titles in each of the past two seasons. It was also the third title at a different weight class, as Mastny won at 157 as a freshman and 190 as a sophomore. A three-time regional and sectional champion, Mastny now owns a 134-3 record over three high school seasons with the Hurricanes.

Mastny, who went 53-1 this season, is the 2026 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Mastny also won the honor as a freshman and a sophomore.

Sports reporter Russ Hodges spoke with Mastny about his junior season, his commitment to Iowa State, winning a third state title, his favorite techniques and more.

Jimmy Mastny of Woodstock Marian wins the 2A 215 pound title at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

What does it mean to be a three-time state champion?

Mastny: It felt good to go out there and dominate and show the hard work I’ve been putting in.

What were your keys to success this season?

Mastny: I’d say my hand fighting and my attack rate were pretty high.

You’ve won state championships at three different weight classes. Has your style of wrestling changed over those years?

Mastny: It’s been pretty consistent, but I definitely started attacking more as I’ve gotten bigger.

Did you find the competition in Class 2A more or less challenging than in Class 1A?

Mastny: I’d say it’s all pretty similar in Illinois.

You’ve lost just three matches in high school. What’s allowed you to be so dominant over that stretch?

Mastny: Just enjoying it, having fun and getting better every day.

Why did you choose to continue your career at Iowa State?

Mastny: I was out there training for a week before the Super 32 in June,, and it just felt right, so I committed. Getting to wrestle in Hilton will be fun.

How has Marian Central prepared you to wrestle collegiately?

Mastny: It’s given me new opportunities because Jordan [Blanton] and [Ryan] Prater both have connections.

Who have been your biggest role models or inspirations?

Mastny: I’d say most of my coaches like Josh Alber, Jordan Blanton, Dalton Bullard and Ryan Prater. I’ve gotten to train with them,, and it’s helped me get a better feel for wrestling.

What music do you listen to before a match or a meet?

Mastny: I listen to country while I’m warming up.

Do you have any go-to drinks or snacks during the season?

Mastny: I mess up a lot of Jimmy John’s subs during the season.

Who would your dream opponent be and why?

Mastny: I’d say Chris Perry because he’s my coach and I’ve never seen him wrestle before, so it’d be cool to wrestle him.

Who’ve been your favorite practice partners to work with?

Mastny: Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater, my two coaches.

What’s your favorite technique to execute and why?

Mastny: I’d probably say the knee pull because I can hit it from both sides, and it’s pretty smooth.

What’s your favorite weightlifting exercise and why?

Mastny: Probably squats because they’re what I’m best at right now.