McHenry-based Follett Content puts new focus on public libraries

Follett Content of McHenry has announced the next step in its growth strategy—the addition of respected library-market veterans and a series of new technology investments designed to strengthen support for public library systems nationwide, according to a recent press release. (Image provided by Follett Content)

Follett Content of McHenry has announced the next step in its growth strategy: the addition of respected library-market veterans and a series of new technology investments designed to strengthen support for public library systems nationwide, according to a recent press release.

To fuel this phase of growth, Follett has brought on more than 10 experienced professionals with over 300 years of collective public library experience, including people who previously held roles at Baker & Taylor and other well-known library service providers.

Follett is also making targeted investments in its technology infrastructure, the release said. These enhancements will support more robust workflows for public libraries.

These upgrades are currently underway, with additional offerings and enhancements expected to roll out in 2026. Public libraries interested in learning more or engaging with Follett Content’s public library team can visit k12.follettcontent.com/public-library-solutions.