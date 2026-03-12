2026 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year: McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum swims in the 200-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming and diving finals last month at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Robbie Rosenbaum made a big splash as a freshman, becoming the first McHenry boys swimmer to qualify for state since 2016.

This year, as a sophomore, Rosenbaum upped his game even more.

Rosenbaum earned his first two state medals – and first for McHenry’s boys in 10 years – by placing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and seventh in the 200 free last month at the IHSA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

According to IHSA records, Rosenbaum’s fourth-place finish tied McHenry’s Kevin Braun for the school’s best placement at state, when Braun finished fourth in the 50 free and 100 free 10 years ago.

Both of Rosenbaum’s times during the state prelims (48.15 in 100 backstroke; 1:39.02 in 200 free) represented career-best times. He swam to first in both of his heats to qualify for Saturday’s championship finals, a breakthrough after not advancing past Day 1 as a freshman.

Earlier in the year at the Fox Valley Conference Invite, Rosenbaum was one of two swimmers to earn Most Valuable Swimmer honors.

For his performance, Rosenbaum was chosen as the 2026 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year by the sports staff. Rosenbaum is the first McHenry boys swimmer to earn the honor since 2015. The speedy sophomore answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following his standout season.

What were you most proud of, this season?

Rosenbaum: I was most proud that I reached my goals, making it back to state and getting a few medals was really cool.

What was the best part about state?

Rosenbaum: I think the best part is just racing all of the fastest people around. The FMC is one of the nicest pools in the area. Being able to race there is always fun.

What did it mean to you to get your first two state medals?

Rosenbaum: It meant a lot. Last year, I missed out on it, so I really wanted to get one. I have stands with little hooks on them where I hang all my medals up above my bed.

What did you do the day after state?

Rosenbaum: Pretty much went back in the water. I usually do a morning and afternoon practice, so I took the morning off. After that, it was right back in.

How did you get into swimming?

Rosenbaum: When I was younger, I was at a water park with my family. I didn’t really know how to swim, so I had to wear a life jacket. I guess I was just trying to show off or something, and I took my life jacket off and went into the pool. I could not swim, and the lifeguard had to jump in and save me. My mom put me in swim lessons after that, and she noticed I was pretty decent, and I stayed with it ever since.

What was something you tried to improve on this year that made you successful?

Rosenbaum: I would say, just sticking to what I wanted to achieve and not focus on other people. Not get intimidated by other people, I guess, because that was something I struggled with – not being entirely confident in what I’m able to do.

What is your favorite event?

Rosenbaum: Definitely the 100 backstroke. That’s always been my favorite. I’m really big on my underwaters, my undwewater kick, and that’s pretty much the biggest part of the backstroke. It’s a very leg-driven stroke. And you also get air pretty much the whole time. You’re holding your breath lots on the other strokes.

What swimming event do you consider the most difficult to do?

Rosenbaum: Definitely any breaststroke event. That’s always been my weakness. I have no idea why. I’m not very good at it.

Who is your favorite professional sports team?

Rosenbaum: I’ve always liked the Chicago Bulls. I watched them with my dad when I was 5 or 6. And the Chicago Bears. I was really into them this year.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Rosenbaum: (Olympic medalist) Carson Foster. He’s my favorite swimmer. And Michael Jordan, because he just displays greatness.

What is your dream job?

Rosenbaum: Seeing if I can make any money swimming. That’s pretty much all I ever think about is swimming. If I can make money doing what I love, that’d be awesome.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Rosenbaum: Tomatoes. I like ketchup, but anything else is gross.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Rosenbaum: During the summer I like fishing a lot, or just playing video games with my friends and building LEGOs, too. I just got a big set for Christmas. It was three or four thousand pieces of a giant dinosaur skeleton. It was pretty cool.

What was your favorite TV show as a kid?

Rosenbaum: The “Regular Show” on Cartoon Network.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Rosenbaum: Anywhere that’s super tropical with beaches.

What are your goals for your final two years of high school?

Rosenbaum: Just to improve on what I did this year. Maybe see if I can win state. That would be awesome. I don’t think McHenry has had a state champion, so that would be cool to be the first one.