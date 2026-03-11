Stryker disrupted by cyber attacks; global firm has large operation in Cary

The Cary Stryker Sage office is located at 3909 Three Oaks Road. (Michelle Meyer)

A global U.S.-based medical equipment supplier, which has a large operation in Cary, experienced a “global network disruption” Wednesday caused by a cyber attack, Stryker officials reported.

In a message released by the company on its website, Stryker said its “Microsoft environment” was affected by the attack.

“We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained,” according to the statement. “Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems.”

A Stryker Sage office is located in Cary at 3909 Three Oaks Road, where hundreds of employees work.

It is unclear if the local office was affected. Representatives from Stryker could not be reached for comment.

Citing the Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press reported that the logo of Handala, a hacking group linked to Iran, has appeared on company login pages.

Stryker is based in Portage, Michigan, and makes a variety of medical products, from artificial joints to hospital beds. It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025, and the says said it has 56,000 employees around the world, according to the AP.