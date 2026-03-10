Northwest Herald softball preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Crystal Lake Central’s Oli Victorine pitches against Harvard last season in Crystal Lake. Victorine, an Illinois commit, is among the top softball players returning this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

The softball season is already underway. Check out our five softball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2026 season.

Christine Chmiel, Marian Central

Christine Chmiel, Marian Central, sr., P

The Hurricanes ace took a big step forward, striking out two batters per inning and earning ICA All-State second-team honors in Class 2A. Chmiel, who will play next year at NCAA Division-I Dayton, was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team pick, recording a 2.25 ERA with 236 strikeouts in 118 innings. She also hit .385, among Marian’s top hitters.

Leona Eichholz, Harvard (Photo provided by Harvard High School)

Leona Eichholz, Harvard, so., P-1B

Eichholz enters her sophomore season already among the area’s top pitchers and the No. 1 ace of the Kishwaukee River Conference. She split innings with her sister, Tallulah (now at Belmont), in her debut and made the most of her innings with a 1.39 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 154 strikeouts and 15 walks in 80⅔ innings. She hit eight home runs as a batter and was an All-State second-teamer in Class 3A.

Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge, sr., P

Mosolino led the Wolves to their first state appearance and was named the 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year following a dominant junior season. The Indiana commit went 19-1 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 190 strikeouts over 150⅔ innings as Prairie Ridge took third in Class 3A and won a program-record 29 games. Mosolino earned All-State first-team honors in Class 3A.

Mia Robinson, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Mia Robinson, Hampshire, sr., 1B

Robinson will return as one of the area’s top run producers after a stellar junior year in which she hit .464 with 20 doubles, eight homers and 51 RBIs. Robinson, who is committed to Macalester College in Minnesota, was an All-State third-team selection in Class 4A.

Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central, jr., P

Victorine continued to shine in the circle for the Tigers after a standout freshman campaign, finishing 11-4 with a 1.06 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 106 innings. The Illinois commit helped Central win its first regional title in nine years and hit .323 with six homers and 28 RBIs. Victorine was named to the All-State first team in Class 3A.