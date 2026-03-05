Algonquin restaurant shuts down after eviction for unpaid rent

Casa Tequilas Mexican Grill, located at 1505 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, cites remodeling for its closure. Pictured on March 4, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

A McHenry County judge has ordered a restaurant in Algonquin to be evicted for nearly $41,000 in unpaid rent, court records show.

Casa Tequilas Mexican Grill, located at 1505 S. Randall Road, was taken to court by building owners SWM-Briarwood LLC in an eviction case filed in August in which they claimed the restaurant owed more than $23,000 in unpaid rent.

In a February court filing, McHenry County Judge Joel Berg ordered the restaurant owners to vacate the premises within a few days and pay back rent owed, then totaling $40,792.79, court records show.

The base monthly rent was slightly more than $7,600, according to court records.

Casa Tequilas’ owners could not be reached for comment. As of Feb. 20, the restaurant remained open for business, despite the judge’s order requiring them to leave by Feb. 17.

But Wednesday evening, the restaurant was shut down, with a sign posted on the front door written in permanent marker that it is closed “for remodeling.”

This is the restaurant’s second location. The first opened in Elgin in 2024, which was followed by the opening of the Algonquin location last year. It occupied the space where Giordano’s Pizza previously operated.

Attorneys representing the building owners could not be reached for comment.