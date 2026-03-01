McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum, Marian Central’s Antonio Aguirre both swim to 2 state medals

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum swims the 200-yard freestyle during the boys state swimming and diving finals on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

One year ago, Robbie Rosenbaum became the first McHenry boys swimmer since 2016 to qualify for state.

However, the Warriors talented freshman narrowly missed advancing to Day 2 – something he called disappointing yet motivating.

At Saturday’s IHSA Boys Swimming State Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Rosenbaum’s blazing speed and advancements were on full display.

Rosenbaum earned his first two state medals – and first for McHenry’s boys in 10 years – by placing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.69 seconds and seventh in the 200 free (1:39.71). He earned his spot in Saturday’s championship finals after taking fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 free preliminaries.

According to IHSA records, Rosenbaum’s fourth-place finish tied McHenry’s Kevin Braun for the school’s highest placement at state, when Braun was fourth in both the 50 free and 100 free 10 years ago.

“I’ve heard a lot about that guy,” Rosenbaum said. “He’s pretty fast, so to be one of the fastest swimmers in the program’s history is really cool.”

Rosenbaum was one of three swimmers representing McHenry County on the last day of the state meet.

Marian Central senior Antonio Aguirre finished fourth in the 50 free (20.40) and 10th in the 100 free (45.30), while Jacobs co-op junior John Beasley, who goes to Dundee-Crown, took 14th in the 50 free (21.20).

Aguirre earned his way to Saturday after taking third in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free in the prelims. Beasley also swam in the 100 free Friday, finishing 42nd with a time of 48.33 seconds.

Both of Rosenbaum’s times during Friday’s prelims (48.15 in 100 back; 1:39.02 in 200 free) represented career-best times. He took first in both of his heats to qualify for Saturday’s championship finals.

“I was a little nervous coming in,” said Rosenbaum, who two weeks ago was named co-Most Valuable Swimmer at the Fox Valley Conference Invitational. “There were some pretty fast kids I was going up against but I feel like I held my own. Just keeping my mind on what I was there to do. I was just trying to stay in my lane and not focus too much on other people.”

Rosenbaum had plenty of fans there to cheer him on, including parents Lori and Craig. Countless hours in the pool led to his success.

“Five days a week, I had morning and afternoon practice. Two hours in the morning, two hours after school,” Rosenbaum said.

With two more years of high school left, Rosenbaum is aiming high.

“I definitely want to get back to the position I’m at right now, and maybe in a year or two, see if I can win it,” Rosenbaum said.

Cary-Grove co-op junior Henry Pracht was 43rd in the 50 free (22.02) in Friday’s prelims, while Marian Central senior Justin Bernstein took 44th in the same event in 22.07.

Jacobs co-op sophomore Christian Sakolari, who goes to Hampshire, placed 30th in the diving competition. It was his second year competing at state in the event.