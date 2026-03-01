Conversion to apartments proposed for former Hearthstone care facility in Woodstock

Hearthstone Village, a former nursing home and senior residential care facility in Woodstock, closed last year. Now a company wants to renovate it into apartments. (Photo provided by Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC )

Woodstock officials are encouraged about the possibility of the former Hearthstone senior and nursing facility becoming new apartments.

The City Council recently reviewed, but did not vote on, plans for the site.

The Hearthstone care facility off Seminary Avenue closed last year, but Wauconda-based True North Properties is proposing to offer long-term rental housing after a renovation of the former nursing and senior home.

A day care on location is not part of the proposal, and Nick Ieremciuc of True North Properties said he believed a company had purchased that and will continue to operate it as a day care.

True North Properties has completed several apartment projects in the McHenry County area, including the Cornell Apartments in downtown Huntley, as well as a church building in Crystal Lake.

Ieremciuc said he has a vision for turning the former care facility into beautiful apartments. There would be around 200 units, he said.

There are 15 duplex structures on the Hearthstone site, Ieremciuc said.

About a quarter of units would be studio apartments, half would be one-bedroom units, and the rest would be two-bedroom units, Ieremciuc said.

The duplexes are “functionally ready” to be rented, with just a little bit of cleaning and a fresh coat of paint, he said, adding the assisted living facility is similarly ready but might need a little more work.

However, it might take a year to a year and a half to complete remodeling work on the skilled nursing facility, Ieremciuc said.

He said the company wants the apartments to be desirable, and tenants at other True North buildings tend to be older people and young professionals, but not many are children or large families.

“I think there’s a really beautiful opportunity here,” he said. He added it could bring in 200 to 300 residents living close to the Square and its amenities, as well as attract new people to Woodstock.

Mayor Mike Turner said it was a “surprise” and a “disappointment” for Hearthstone to close.

He said he is thrilled True North is interested in the property and “very gratified” by their track record.

“I’m enthused by this,” Turner said.

Other council members also said they were eager for the project.

Council member Tom Nierman said he thought it would be a “great addition” to help alleviate a lack of housing in Woodstock and wanted to see as much “polish” as possible on the inside and outside.

The Hearthstone facility closed at the end of September, forcing families to quickly find arrangements for their loved ones. The property was put up for sale in October.

If True North moves ahead with the proposal, the company will need to go through the city zoning process because the land is not zoned for the company’s plans. Developers will need to go before the plan commission and City Council, City Manager Roscoe Stelford said.