Hearthstone nursing home, senior care property in Woodstock up for sale after closing doors

Hearthstone Village, a former nursing home and senior residential care facility in Woodstock that closed over the summer, has been placed up for sale, it was announced on Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC )

The recently closed Hearthstone senior and nursing care facility in Woodstock is now up for sale, with the seller touting the possibility of redeveloping the property.

People can place bids on some or all of the facilities, according to a news release from Keen-Summit Capital Partners, which said it was “retained by a court-appointed receiver” to handle the Hearthstone portfolio.

Some of the real estate people can buy include Hearthstone Manor, the skilled nursing facility, which had 105 units and over 53,000 square feet, according to the release.

Hearthstone Village, the assisted living facility, is also up for sale, with 74 units with kitchens and 72,400 square feet.

Keen-Summit touted Hearthstone’s location near dining, shopping and downtown Woodstock.

“With direct Metra rail service connecting Woodstock to downtown Chicago, the properties also provide strong commuter potential — positioning the site as a compelling candidate for restarting senior living facilities, multifamily adaptive reuse, value-add residential, or other redevelopment," according to the release.

The real estate company also touted the “expansive portfolio of senior living properties” that is said “presents a rare, large-scale redevelopment opportunity for investors and developers seeking adaptable assets with strong value-add potential.”

In addition to the Hearthstone facilities themselves, there are independent-living properties also for sale, including 15 duplexes containing 30 units, four row homes with 12 total units and two single-family homes. Three development lots are also up for purchase.

“This is an opportunity to acquire former senior living real estate with great investment potential as repositioned properties,” David Levy, Managing Director of Keen-Summit Capital Partners, said in the release. “Combined with Woodstock’s central location, community amenities, and commuter rail access, these properties give investors scalability and speed-to-market that ground-up development simply can’t match.”

The Hearthstone facility closed at the end of September, forcing many families to find new arrangements quickly for their loved ones. The closure also resulted in 117 people losing their jobs.

More information about the property is available at Keen-HearthstoneRealEstate.com.

SAK Illinois LLC is the court-appointed receiver for Woodstock Christian Life Service, which did business as Hearthstone, the website indicates.