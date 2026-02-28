McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum swims to championship finals in 2 events

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum dives into the pool as he competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the 2025 Fox Valley Conference Invitational. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry sophomore Robbie Rosenbaum will compete for his first two state medals on Saturday after advancing to the championship finals in both of his events at the IHSA Boys Swimming State Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Rosenbaum, who just missed qualifying for Day 2 as a freshman last year, finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.15 seconds and fifth in the 200 free (1:39.02) during Friday’s preliminaries.

Marian Central senior Antonio Aguirre finished third in the 50 free with a time of 20.31 to qualify for the championship finals. He finished ninth in the 100 free (45.11) to advance to the consolation finals. The eighth-best time was 45.04.

Jacobs co-op junior John Beasley took 12th in the 50 free (21.07) to qualify for Saturday’s consolation finals. He was 42nd in the 100 free (22.02).

Cary-Grove co-op junior Henry Pracht took 43rd in the 50 free (22.02), and Marian Central’s Justin Bernstein was 44th in the same race with a time of 22.07.

Jacobs co-op sophomore Christian Sakolari placed 30th in diving with a score of 186.90.