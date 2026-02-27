Downers Grove South seeks nominations for Class of 2026 Distinguished Alumni

Downers Grove South High School is seeking nominations for its Class of 2026 Distinguished Alumni.

The program recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at the school.

Nominations will be accepted online through March 27. Alumni who are selected will be recognized at the all-school homecoming assembly, parade and reception on Oct. 16. The graduates will also visit classrooms to share their stories with students.

“Since we launched the Distinguished Alumni Program in 2014 to commemorate our school’s 50th anniversary, South High has recognized nearly 25 exceptional graduates,” South High Principal Arwen Lyp said in a news release. “Our current students benefit from learning their stories of success and perseverance, which gives them inspiration as they discover their potential to also impact the world in positive ways.”

Details about the program and a complete list of past recipients may be found on the alumni page of the District 99 website.