Crystal Lake man, 20, pleads guilty in Algonquin head-on crash causing serious injuries

A Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving in a head-on crash that seriously injured two people.

Avery Marty, 20, was sentenced this week to two years of probation and 30 months of public service, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court and signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

Marty was accused of driving recklessly the night of June 29, 2024 and causing a crash near the intersection of Randall Road and Harnish Drive, according to court records and police. He was 18 at the time.

One person involved in the crash suffered a lacerated spleen, abdominal injuries and rib fractures; another person’s arm was fractured in the crash, according to the indictment.

Algonquin police said Marty’s white sedan was traveling south on Randall Road from Bunker Hill Drive when it went out of control, struck a curb, crossed the median and hit an SUV traveling north head-on. A third vehicle sustained collateral damage in the crash, police said.

An additional Class 4 felony charge of aggravated reckless driving, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving and the petty offenses of improper lane use and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash were dismissed, records show.

Marty’s attorney declined to comment.