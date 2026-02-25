Responders prevent deck fire from spreading to home in Cary

Cary Fire Protection District firefighters quickly extinguish a fire that broke out in the rear deck of a home at the 200 block of Moders Avenue on Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A deck fire was quickly extinguished before spreading to a home late Wednesday morning in Cary, and officials warn residents to check outdoor electrical wiring regularly.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to Moders Avenue at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday for a reported fire coming from the rear deck of a home. First responders arrived to “fire showing from the roofline of an attached enclosed rear deck,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Firefighters deployed hose lines to the rear of the home and “quickly extinguished” the fire, Vucha said in the release. The home remains habitable, as the fire was contained to the deck roof. The sole occupant was able to safely evacuate.

“I’m proud of how our crews worked together to get this fire under control,” Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “They did a great job keeping the fire contained to the deck and preventing it from spreading into the home. We were also fortunate the homeowner was home at the time, because this could have been much worse if it had gone unnoticed.”

Moders Avenue was closed to traffic for approximately an hour.

“As a reminder, residents are encouraged to practice electrical safety and regularly check cords, outlets and outdoor wiring for signs of damage,” Vucha said in the release. “If anything appears loose, damaged or unsafe, it should not be used until it has been repaired or replaced.”

The Cary Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire.