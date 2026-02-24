Fire leaves Huntley home uninhabitable

The Huntley Fire Protection District extinguishes a fire that destroyed a home on Feb. 23, 2026 at the 10600 block of Kathleen Avenue. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Three people were displaced after a fire destroyed a single-story home Monday evening in Huntley, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. Monday to the 10600 block of Kathleen Avenue for a reported house fire. First responders arrived within minutes to “heavy flames coming from the rear of a single-story residence” at the corner of Kathleen Avenue and Algonquin Road, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a Huntley Fire news release.

Firefighters deployed hose lines to the back of the home while searching inside the residence. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, Vucha said in the release.

All occupants were safely evacuated after being alerted by a passerby before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

The home is considered uninhabitable due to heavy fire and water damage. Three adults of the home are displaced and currently seeking help from family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.