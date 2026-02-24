Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge slam IMSA

Prairie Ridge's Eli Loeding shoots the ball over Illinois Math & Science Academy's Lota Onwuameze during an IHSA Class 3A Burlington Central Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The poster of Eli Loeding that hangs above an exit in Prairie Ridge’s spacious gym needs updating.

“That one looks awful,” Loeding said with a grimace of the large canvas art of him holding a basketball with both hands in front of his jersey.

Loeding created a potential replacement photo Monday night with a dunk so violent that it might have dislodged one of the many posters of Wolves athletes dangling on the gym walls.

He “posterized” a defender with a one-handed slam to highlight Prairie Ridge’s 52-45 win over visiting Illinois Math and Science Academy in a play-in game of the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional.

“I’ve seen him dunk and do some really cool stuff as a basketball player, but that is definitely at the top of the list,” Wolves coach Brian Frericks said. “He’s incredible all-around, but that was very impressive. I wish I could do that.”

Loeding finished with game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds, as Prairie Ridge (8-23), a No. 8 seed in the Woodstock North Sectional, earned a berth in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against No. 1 Kaneland (30-0) in Burlington.

Prairie Ridge's Eli Loeding (right) brings the ball up the court against Illinois Math and Science Academy's Mofe Suleiman during a IHSA Class 3A Burlington Central Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“It’s been coming at the end of the year,” Loeding said of his dunking, which is a strength of his game. “I’ve been able to do that lately for some reason.”

The Wolves led No. 9 IMSA (15-12) 34-31 with less than a minute left in the third quarter when Loeding got the ball in transition and accelerated into the lane as a 2-on-1 developed. The 6-foot-4 guard took off, leaned in and threw down a right-handed dunk, straddling the supine defender on his descent.

The crowd went nuts, as did Loeding’s teammate Tommy Meehan, who was trailing on the play.

“I wasn’t expecting him to go up,” Meehan said. “He went up. I was like, ‘All right, there you go.’ I went crazy.”

Even Loeding agreed with his coach that the dunk was at the top of the list of the many he’s had in a Wolves’ uniform.

“I was just making a play for my team,” Loeding said. “Just trying to get to the next game.”

Up five after Loeding’s dunk, the Wolves never relinquished the lead, in part thanks to the fourth-quarter contributions offensively off the bench from the 6-4 Meehan and 6-6 Tiago Gray, each of whom scored four points.

Meehan finished with eight points and eight rebounds. The senior injured his ankle during the first week of practice and missed more than a month of the season.

“I was told [by doctors] that I wasn’t going to play the rest of the season,” Meehan said. “I just worked hard to come back. I’m getting my opportunities, and I’m grateful.”

Meehan didn’t enter Monday’s game until Luke Vanderwiel injured his leg on a drive to the basket with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Vanderwiel drew two foul shots on the play but had to come out of the game. Meehan, who was set to check in, shot the free throws instead and made both of them.

Prairie Ridge's Tommy Meehan passes the ball as he is pressured by Illinois Math and Science Academy's Benjamin Dixson during an IHSA Class 3A Burlington Central Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“I didn’t know they were going to have me shoot them, but I made them, and it felt good,” Meehan said. “I was excited to go, ready to play some ball.”

Half of Meehan’s rebounds came on the offensive glass. He opened the fourth quarter by scoring on a reverse layup after a grabbing a missed shot. He later made two more free throws, finishing 6 of 6 from the stripe.

“He’s been a heck of a player for us,” Frericks said. “He’s put his head down, worked every single day and has done everything we’ve asked from him. He’s a good defender and understands the game. I’m proud of him.”

Prairie Ridge's Maddon McKim shoots the ball over Illinois Math and Science Academy's Lota Onwuameze during an IHSA Class 3A Burlington Central Regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Maddon McKim added 12 points and six rebounds for the Wolves. Loeding and Brendan Beu (six points) knocked down three and two 3-pointers, respectively, against IMSA’s zone.

“These kids have been amazing all season,” Frericks said. “We have 10 seniors, and they all do a lot for our team. It’s been a season of growth. We’ve been in a lot of really close games, and it prepared us for a game like this.”