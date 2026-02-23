Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Northwest Herald

McHenry man with 2 theft-related convictions pleads guilty to burglarizing a vehicle

Sentenced to 6 years in prison

David W. Virgin

By Amanda Marrazzo

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to burglarizing a vehicle in McHenry “with intent to commit a theft” and was sentenced to six years in prison.

David W. Virgin, 44, of McHenry is required to serve half his prison time for the Class 3 felony, followed by six months mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 77 days already served in the county jail, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court.

Police responded to a residence along Willow Lane about 1:15 a.m. June 6, 2023. They said Virgin, without permission, entered a 2015 Subaru parked in a driveway. He had intended to commit theft and was accused of stealing an unknown amount of loose change, according to the criminal complaint.

In 2010, Virgin pleaded guilty to stealing “numerous tools” and was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge; in 2008, he pleaded guilty to “knowingly obtaining control of a stolen” T-200 Bobcat. He was sentence to six months conditional discharge, records show.

McHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsLocal NewsMcHenryMcHenry County Front Headlines

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.