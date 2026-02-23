McHenry man with 2 theft-related convictions pleads guilty to burglarizing a vehicle

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to burglarizing a vehicle in McHenry “with intent to commit a theft” and was sentenced to six years in prison.

David W. Virgin, 44, of McHenry is required to serve half his prison time for the Class 3 felony, followed by six months mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 77 days already served in the county jail, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court.

Police responded to a residence along Willow Lane about 1:15 a.m. June 6, 2023. They said Virgin, without permission, entered a 2015 Subaru parked in a driveway. He had intended to commit theft and was accused of stealing an unknown amount of loose change, according to the criminal complaint.

In 2010, Virgin pleaded guilty to stealing “numerous tools” and was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge; in 2008, he pleaded guilty to “knowingly obtaining control of a stolen” T-200 Bobcat. He was sentence to six months conditional discharge, records show.