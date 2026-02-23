McHenry County coroner IDs man found in Wonder Lake Saturday

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose remains were pulled from Wonder Lake Saturday.

The coroner’s office identified the man Monday as Michael Giba, 50, of Wonder Lake.

The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Giba was found in the lake near Wonder Lake Park.

According to a Wonder Lake Fire Protection District news release, first responders had been called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to help with a missing person search in the 5200 block of West Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake.

A law enforcement drone was deployed and “spotted what appeared to be a human body about 100 feet offshore underneath the ice,” according to the release.

A specialized ice rescue craft was sent out. Firefighters, wearing ice-rescue suits, were able to recover Giba’s body, according to the release.

Giba had been reported missing, and police were called for a well-being check.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, the coroner’s office said, which added it is working with the sheriff’s office and the Wonder Lake police department and fire protection district.