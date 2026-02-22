Shaw Local

Man’s body recovered from under the ice in Wonder Lake

By Michelle Meyer

A man’s body was recovered from Wonder Lake’s namesake lake Saturday afternoon.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was dispatched for a water rescue about 3 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Chief Chris Kozel said. The fire district assisted the Wonder Lake Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was reported missing, and police were called for a well-being check. Officers deployed a drone and were able to find the man’s body under the ice, Kozel said.

“He was under the ice, so it had been a couple of days,” he said.

Firefighters were able to recover the body from the water.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

