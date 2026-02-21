Fire fueled by high winds guts Fox River Grove home

High winds contributed to a devastating fire that collapsed the roof of a home Friday afternoon in Fox River Grove.

The Fox River Grove Fire Department responded to a call at 4:34 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Grove Avenue for a reported house fire. First responders arrived to “fire blowing out of the basement windows,” Deputy Chief Eldee Jackson said in an email to Shaw Local.

Due to high winds, the fire was “extremely difficult to extinguish,” Jackson said. The fire caused the floors and the roof to collapse. Crews stayed at the scene for several hours to extinguish remaining hot spots.

All occupants were out of the home, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Jackson said.