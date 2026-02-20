Shaw Local

3 rescued from Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg after falling through thin ice

McHenry Township Fire Protection District's Station 1, on Monday, March 10, 2025

McHenry Township Fire Protection District's Station 1, on Monday, March 10, 2025 (Janelle Walker)

By Janelle Walker

From the time firefighters arrived at Pistakee Lake for a water rescue Thursday to when they got three people to shore, just eight minutes elapsed, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The department’s water rescue crew was called out at about 3:15 p.m. for a report that multiple people had fallen through thin ice on the lake near Johnsburg. Crews arrived within six minutes of the first call, according to a release from Battalion Chief Chris Kozel.

Three men were found partially submerged and clinging to the ice in several areas of the lake. It is believed the men had been ice fishing, the release said. Firefighters in ice rescue suits were deployed to pull the men out.

Once on shore, the three were given advanced life support and transported by ground to an area hospital in stable condition, he added.

Fire officials reminded the public that, with recent record-high daytime temperatures, ice on previously frozen ponds, lakes and rivers has been compromised, and people are asked to stay off and avoid the waterways.

