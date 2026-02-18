Crystal Lake woman killed in Hoffman Estates crash is ID’d

The woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Hoffman Estates has been identified as Lora Reeser of Crystal Lake, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe account, to help pay for the 25-year-old woman’s funeral expenses, had reached $14,780 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Those who knew her also memorialized Reeser on social media posts.

BrightLife-Schaumburg, a chiropractic clinic, posted that the office “lost an integral part of our family. Lora Reeser tragically left us with a huge hole in our hearts.”

Reeser, the post went on to say, “was always the first voice you heard when you called or walked into our office, her bright smile and positive attitude left a lasting memory forever and will be greatly missed among us all at Brightlife.”

A box was also provided there to make donations for the funeral costs.

A private memorial group on Facebook, Lora Reeser’s Light Shines On, was also created.

“This group was created to honor and remember Lora. We invite friends and family to share photos, videos, and memories. Thank you for loving her with us,” according to the page description.