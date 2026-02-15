Marian Central qualifies 5 for state, crowns 3 sectional champions at Class 2A Geneseo

Marian’s Jimmy Mastny is declared winner over Woodstock North’s David Randecker at 215 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Boys wrestling

Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Marian Central crowned three sectional champions and qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament to lead several McHenry County-area schools at a packed Geneseo Sectional on Saturday.

The state tournament will be held Feb. 19-21 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Brendan Nardin (150 pounds), Dan French (190) and Jimmy Mastny (215) all won sectional titles for the Hurricanes, while Hogan Rice (113) took second and Austin Hagevold (144) finished third.

Nardin defeated Morris’ Carter Skoff by an 8-2 decision, French beat Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford by pin, and Mastny defeated East Peoria’s Alec Del Toro by medical forfeit.

Crystal Lake Central landed one sectional champion and qualified three wrestlers to state. Nick Marchese (144) won a sectional title, while Jackson Marlett (120) took third and Dylan Ramsey (126) placed fourth to move on.

Marchese beat Belvidere’s Landon VanAcker by pin for his sectional title.

Crystal Lake South also advanced three wrestlers to the state meet. Nathan Randle (138) and Aiden Marrello (165) took second and Logan Aarseth (113) finished fourth.

Prairie Ridge will send two wrestlers to state after Aiden Rodriguez (175) placed second and Tymen Robinson (106) was fourth.

Woodstock’s Taqi Baker (126) finished second and Burlington Central’s Eduardo Vences (120) placed fourth to also advance to state.

Class 1A Byron Sectional: Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel placed runner-up at 120 pounds to lead a trio of Skyhawks into the IHSA state tournament.

Vogel fell to Dixon’s Jack Ragan by 10-3 decision in the championship bout.

Duke Mays (175) took third and Tanner Hanson (150) was fourth for Johnsburg, also earning their way to state.

Dixon’s Preton Richards and Johnsburg’s Tanner Hansen farce off in the 150 pound third place match Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, during the Class 1A wrestling sectionals in Byron. (Alex T. Paschal)

“This sectional brings out a lot of state placers,” Mays said. “To be in such a tough sectional and to come out of it like this, I’m pretty confident walking in (to state) that I’ll achieve my goal.”

Marengo’s Owen Bills had McHenry County’s other top finish at Byron, finishing second at 215 pounds. Bills lost to Lena-Winslow’s Oliver McPeek by pin in the title match.

Also for the Indians, Mitchell Aukes took third at 138 and Frankie Solis was fourth at 190 to advance.

Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson (126) and Wyatt Franckowiak (132) each placed third, and Breckin Campbell took fourth at 285 to qualify for state.

Class 2A Antioch Sectional: At Antioch, Cary-Grove had one state qualifier, with Jacob Turner taking fourth at 138 pounds.