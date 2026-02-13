Lake County man charged with ramming car into Crystal Lake home, cutting cables at business; $135K in damage

A Round Lake Beach man is accused of purposely driving his car into the garage of a Crystal Lake home and damaging a Crystal Lake business Thursday night, causing approximately $135,000 in damage, authorities said.

Gregory J. Bruning, 60, is charged with two counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, a felony, as well criminal trespass to a residence, reckless driving and failing to report damage, according to court records.

Crystal Lake police said they responded to a call at 11:28 p.m. Thursday to Tomahawk Lane for a reported crash involving a pickup truck into a residence. First responders arrived to “extensive damage” to the home, according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release. No one was inside the home at the time.

Bruning drove his pickup truck into the home “several times” and fled the area before officers arrived, police said. According to a complaint filed in McHenry County court, Bruning is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle through the closed garage door of the home, “causing significant damage to three vehicles” and the garage.

“One of the victim vehicles in the garage was struck so hard by the defendant’s vehicle that it pushed the victim vehicle completely through the back wall of the garage and into the yard,” the complaint reads. “This caused damage to the garage, garage walls, and the three vehicles inside the garage.”

Bruning is also charged with damaging a business property on Commerce Drive. According to another complaint, Bruning is charged with cutting “a large bundle of ethernet cables,” estimated to cost $35,000 to repair.

Bruning was later located and taken into custody, according to the release.

The total approximate value for the damage is $135,000, officials said.

Police also said Bruning suffered a “minor injury caused by his actions during this incident” before he was taken to the McHenry County jail, police said in the release.

Crystal Lake police officers continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.

Bruning is scheduled for his first court appearance Saturday, according to court records.