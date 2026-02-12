Wisconsin man accused of sexually assaulting Crystal Lake child, 8

A Wisconsin man was arraigned last week on charges alleging he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old child in Crystal Lake, according to court records and authorities.

Matthew C. Aprile, 40, of Trevor, is charged with three counts predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint and indictment in the McHenry County court.

Aprile is accused of assaulting an 8-year-old child on occasions between Oct. 1 and Nov. 27, according to court records and prosecutors.

Despite prosecutors arguing at Aprile’s initial court appearance in December that he be held in county jail while awaiting trial, Judge Carl Metz released him with conditions, records show.

Aprile was fitted with a GPS allowing him to travel between Wisconsin and Illinois for his job in Antioch. He is not allowed to have any communication with or come within 2 miles of the child he’s accused of assaulting. He also is not allowed to communicate with or have contact with any other child, prosecutors said.

Should Aprile “unintentionally” come into contact with the child, he must leave the child’s presence “as soon as possible,” according to an order in his file.

Should Aprile be convicted on all three counts, he faces six to 60 years in prison. He’s due back in court March 18.