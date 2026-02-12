Brush fire spreads, destroys shed in Huntley

The Huntley Fire Protection District extinguishes a brush fire on Feb. 11, 2026, at the 8400 block of North Route 47. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A burning wood pile grew out of control and the fire spread to a small shed in Huntley, officials reported.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday to the 8400 block of North Route 47, where first responders arrived to find “a large brush pile actively burning and what appeared to be the remains of a small plastic shed located roughly 50 feet off the roadway,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Additional water supplies were requested to extinguish the fire within wood piles and straw. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes and took additional time to pull apart debris to extinguish remaining hot spots, Vucha said in the release.

No injuries were reported.

“The Huntley Fire Protection District reminds residents that brush fires can spread quickly, especially in dry or windy conditions,” Vucha said in the release. “Anyone conducting outdoor burning should ensure they have an adequate water supply readily available, check wind conditions before and during burning, and never leave a fire unattended.”

Fires should be fully extinguished by soaking and cooling ashes and embers. These precautions prevent small fires from growing and turning into “more dangerous incidents,” Vucha continued.