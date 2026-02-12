2 vehicle crash at Sun City Huntley, prompting water rescue call

Two cars collided on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, inside Sun City Huntley, leaving one vehicle on the edge of a pond. (Photos provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded to a crash Thursday morning that left one car on the edge of a pond, necessitating a water rescue call.

Emergency crews were called about 9:45 p.m. to West River Park Drive and Del Webb Boulevard, inside Sun City Huntley, where they found the two-vehicle crash, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

One of the vehicles, a hatchback, was just off the roadway. The second, an SUV, had gone down a hill and came to rest near a pond. The SUV’s back end rested on a culvert and the front end was in ankle-deep water. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash, Vucha said, adding that both vehicles were occupied by elderly female drivers.

The driver of the vehicle in the pond required only minor extrication out of the SUV. Both women were evaluated on scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with injuries described as minor to moderate. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, Vucha said.

The Huntley Police Department is investigating the crash.