Crystal Lake South crashes the boards, rallies for FVC win at Burlington Central

Carson Trivellini (left) finished with 26 points and five rebounds, while Nick Stowasser (right) had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 63-60 win over Burlington Central. (Russ Hodges)

In a matchup of size and length, Crystal Lake South stood tall.

Trailing after each of the first three quarters, the Gators focused on controlling the boards during Tuesday’s Fox Valley Conference showdown at Burlington Central. Six players grabbed at least four rebounds for the Gators, who opened the final quarter on a 14-5 run and feasted on the glass in a 63-60 win against the Rockets.

“With our height, we should be able to rebound really well,” said 6-foot-4 guard Nick Stowasser, who had 12 points and eight boards. “We do box-out drills in practice and it’s a big part of our game and motto. Coach [Matt] LePage stresses it and I think it’s getting better. ... This game was about whoever won the most rebounds.”

Facing a three-point deficit with 2.1 seconds remaining, Central (15-8, 10-3 FVC) executed the first phase of an inbounds play from the base line. But a turnover on a pass to the 3-point arc as time expired sealed the win for the Gators, who outrebounded the Rockets 36-20 and improved to 13-1 over their last 14 games.

“I think we only had four or five rebounds in the second half,” said Central coach Brett Porto. “Our first possession defense was still solid, but with those second chances, it’s very difficult to guard a team like that. ... Once we were in foul trouble, we were limited with the size we could bring in compared to them.”

South (19-7, 10-3 FVC) may have dominated on the boards, but the Gators struggled early on to find their shooting rhythm against an active Central defense. The Rockets, who created deflections and loose balls with their length, held the Gators scoreless from the 3-point line over the first two quarters.

“I thought we had good all-around defense with the team switch,” said Central guard Bennek Braden, who had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. “Against their zone, we had some good cuts off drives and we looked to penetrate.”

Burlington Central's Bennek Braden totaled 13 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Rockets against Crystal Lake South. (Russ Hodges)

The Rockets, who led 25-19 at halftime, excelled early at slowing down South’s Carson Trivellini. Trivellini, a junior guard and Illinois baseball recruit, was limited to six points at the half.

That changed in the third quarter, where Trivellini worked for mid-range shots to spark himself and the South offense. Recapturing his shooting form, Trivellini buried multiple jumpers and canned a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to finish with a game-high 26 points. The junior added five rebounds in the game.

“Once the second half came, I knew I had to turn it up a notch for our team,” said Trivellini, who overcame two first-half fouls. “I try to get to my mid-range and floaters when they’re taking charges.”

A three-point play from Trivellini gave the Gators a 33-32 lead midway through the third quarter. Central didn’t fade away, however, as 6-foot-6 freshman forward Declan Wilson found success working around the basket. Wilson had 14 points for the Rockets, who clung to a 44-42 advantage after three quarters.

“When everyone’s aggressive and sharing the basketball, we’re good,” said Porto, whose team had all five starters score at least nine points and record at least one assist in the game. “There are still stretches where we can finish better. I thought we had some really open looks around the rim tonight that didn’t fall for us.”

Rebounding was the story of the fourth quarter, where the Gators tied the game at 49-49 after 6-foot-7 sophomore John Morgan scored on a putback after an offensive rebound. Morgan compiled seven points and six rebounds off the bench, while 6-foot-6 twin brother Ryan Morgan added seven points and seven rebounds.

A Stowasser slam dunk off a Central turnover put the Gators ahead 53-51 and forced the Rockets to burn a timeout. Central extended the game with a pair of layups in the final minute, but the Gators converted key free throws at the end.

Joseph Cumpata finished with 11 points and two assists, while 6-foot-6 forward Patrick Magan recorded 11 points and five boards for the Rockets, whose nine-game winning streak came to an end.