Marian Central wins IHSA 2A boys wrestling regional at Harvard

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Marian’s Cam Spiniolas is declared a winner over Woodstock’s Taqi Baker at 126 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

New class? No problem.

Regional champions in Class 1A over each of the last three years, Marian Central made it four in a row on Saturday. The Hurricanes, who crowned five individual champions, scored 238 points to win the IHSA Class 2A Harvard boys wrestling regional. Crystal Lake Central finished second and landed three individual champions.

“I think we came in expecting to win and anything less would’ve been a failure,” said Marian Central’s Dan French, who took first at 190. “I think it says a lot about our mindset. We’re going to come out and fight no matter what and we’re going to come out on top. We’ve been training all year for the dual sectional and the state tournament. I think that anything else is a shortcoming.”

Wrestling in Class 2A for the first time in six years, Marian Central won Saturday’s regional in convincing fashion, outscoring runner-up Crystal Lake Central (179.5 points) by a wide margin. Hogan Rice (113), Cam Spiniolas (126), Brendan Nardin (150) and Jimmy Mastny (215) all earned individual titles for the Hurricanes. Marian Central advances to the 2A dual sectional at Sycamore on Feb. 5.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Marian’s Jimmy Mastny pins Woodstock North’s David Randecker at 215 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We’re really good at getting bonus points,” said Mastny, an Iowa State recruit who’s now 46-1 on the season. “Three guys in the finals had bonus points and it’s really good to get those.”

The Hurricanes will send 12 wrestlers to the 2A individual sectional at Geneseo, a two-day tournament that runs Feb. 13-14. Diego Martinez (106), Austin Hagevold (144), Noah Cerny (157) and Nic Astacio (165) all earned runner-up finishes. Zach Wheadon (120), Zane Mochocki (138) and Josh Gawronski (175) each took third.

Jackson Marlett (120), Nick Marchese (144) and Logan Gough (285) secured individual titles for Crystal Lake Central, which will advance eight wrestlers to the sectional. A former Marian Central athlete, Marchese beat Hagevold, an ex-teammate, in the finals. Using sharp snaps, Marchese scored an 18-5 major decision.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Woodstock’s Taqiuldin Baker, right, battles Marian’s Cam Spiniolas at 126 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I love Augie,” Marchese said. “He’s a great human being. I knew I was a little bigger and I trusted my training and my coaches. I was getting to my snaps early on and putting him on his hands. I think that’s really exhausting for people to deal with. I have a nice low shot that I work on and I tailored that to this tournament.”

A returning state qualifier, Marlett earned a 17-7 major decision against Woodstock North’s Olin Wiedel in the finals. Gough was aggressive early in this title match, capitalizing on hammer locks for a 9-1 major decision over Belvidere’s Ben Prochnicki. Brandon Carbone (132), Daniel Zuelhke (138), Daniel Snow (150) and Nick Zuehlke (175) all placed second. Dylan Ramsey (126) took third.

“I needed to get some early points,” Gough said. “I used a lot of hammer locks and I feel like I draw it on the back pretty well. I make it pretty uncomfortable. ... I was one match away from making it to state last year and I’m striving to make it to state this year.”

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Gough battles Belvidere’s Benjamin Prochnicki at 285 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge edged out Crystal Lake South for third place, scoring 121 points to 120.5 points for the Gators. The Wolves landed two regional champions, Matt Moritz (157) and Aiden Rodriguez (175). C.J. Talbert (106), Nathan Randle (138) and Aiden Marrello (165) all brought home individual championships for Crystal Lake South.

“I was just looking score and beat him in the first period,” said Rodriguez, who wrangled up six takedowns in a 21-4 tech fall over Nick Zuehlke in the finals. “What was working well for me was my outside picks and ankle picks. Anything that was outside the body worked well because he was long and he had a lot of leverage on me. I pushed the pace on him and I pushed him off the mat.”

Six Prairie Ridge wrestlers and five Crystal Lake South wrestlers qualified for sectionals. Frank Matviychuk (190) earned runner-up honors, while Tymen Robinson (106), Lorenzo Massart (132) and Bernardo Tavares Vigilato (285) all took third for the Wolves.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle, top, battles Crystal Lake Central’s Daniel Zuehlke at 138 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Logan Aarseth (113) placed second and Gavin Hastings (157) took third for the Gators. A key win for Crystal Lake South came at 106, where Talbert charged forward for a crucial third-period takedown in his title match. Down 3-1 after two periods, Talbert used the takedown and three back points to win the match by 7-3 decision.

“I felt like I was doing better defensively and I was able to tire out my opponent,” said Talbert, who outlasted Marian Central’s Diego Martinez for the title. “I saw that he was moving much slower than he was in the first two periods. I saw that I could fake and then get a shot on him. It’s a much better overall confidence builder.”

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Prairie Ridge’s Aiden Rodriguez, right, battles Crystal Lake Central’s Nicholas Zuehlke at 175 pounds in boys wrestling IHSA Class 2A Regional championship bout action on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Harvard High School in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock finished fifth with 96.5 points, Woodstock North took seventh with 70 points and Harvard landed in eighth with 38.5 points. The Blue Streaks will advance four wrestlers including runner-up Taqi Baker (126) and third-place finishes Cole Malo (113), Connor Calvin-Garcia (150) and Jaxson Hansen (190).

The Thunder will send runner-up finishes Olin Wiedel (120) and David Randecker (215) to the sectional. Harvard, which had three fourth-place wrestlers in Liam Parker (106), Brennan Peters (165) and Johnathan Berkholtz (215), will not advance any individuals.