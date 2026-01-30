90 days in jail for Wonder Lake man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing child

A Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of sexually abusing a child and avoided a lengthy prison sentence, according to court records.

Cory Fedorky, 36, formerly of Island Lake, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18, a Class 2 felony. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years probation, and ordered to pay $3,039 in fees and fines, records in the McHenry County court show.

In exchange for his guilty plea two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, were dismissed. Had Fedorky been convicted on both of the more serious offenses he would have faced 12 to 120 years in prison, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said they entered into the plea deal because it saved the child, who was about 11 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, which allegedly occurred three times, from going through a trial.

“We negotiated off the Class X to avoid re-traumatizing the victim,” Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said, adding that the deal makes Fedorky a registered sex offender for life.

He was accused of abusing the child between Aug. 18, 2021, and June 8, 2022, and on Jan.1, 2024, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

During an initial court appearance on May 23, 2024, prosecutors said Fedorky, a former U.S. Marine reservist, “acted opportunistically” in “exploiting a position of trust,” a court document shows. He was initially detained in the county jail and later released with conditions while his case was pending.

Fedorky’s attorney declined to comment.