Island Lake man accused of sexual abuse of child under 13

An Island Lake man is accused of sexually abusing a child who is younger than 13.

Cory Fedorky, 35, who had a brief court hearing Friday, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, which is a Class X felony, as well as aggravated sexual abuse of a child younger than 18 and domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint on file in McHenry County court. He is accused of abusing the child between Aug. 18, 2021, and June 8, 2022, and on Jan.1, 2024, according to the criminal complaint.

When initially arrested in May, Fedorky, who is a former U.S. Marine reservist, was detained in county jail pretrial by Judge Michael Chmiel. At the initial appearance hearing, Chmiel said the state provided “convincing evidence” and that Fedorky posed a “threat to the safety” of the child, according to the judge’s order.

He was released from jail in June after a hearing in front of Judge Tiffany Davis, who set conditions including that Fedorky relinquish firearms or any dangerous weapons, meet with pretrial services, wear a GPS and refrain from approaching or communicating with the alleged victim and any other children, including his own, the order said.

If convicted on the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison. If he is found to be extended term eligible he could be sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Fedorky’s defense attorney could not be reached for comment. He is due back in court Oct. 25.

Fedorky was a reservist in the U.S. Marines from 2010 to 2018. He was not deployed but served as a machine gunner assigned to a weapons company 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division at Fort Sheridan, said Yvonne Carlock, deputy communication strategy and operations officer for the Marines. Fedorky served at the rank of corporal and was awarded the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal and the National Defense Service Medal issued for serving during the War on Terror, Carlock said.