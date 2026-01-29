Twins delivered in ambulance on way to hospital from Crystal Lake-area home

Delivering a baby can be a challenging experience under ideal conditions, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District’s public information officer said.

Delivering two babies in a moving ambulance was a new one for three of the district’s EMTs on Thursday morning, fire district spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Just after 7 a.m., crews were called to a home on Riverside Drive outside Crystal Lake for what sounded like a routine call – a woman experiencing labor contractions, Vucha said in a prepared release.

As the ambulance headed toward Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, the babies seemed to be in a hurry. The twins were born in the back of the ambulance, just seven minutes apart, Vucha said.

It was the first live delivery for both Lt. Steve Nelson, a 19-year veteran of the fire service, and firefighter-EMT Amanda Stautz, who has been with the district for about two years.

Cary Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Austin Tennell was assisting on the call, helping with the delivery during transport. Captain Neil Austin drove the ambulance, and firefighter Hunter Mann assisted crews on scene at the residence.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, everything went smoothly, with crews noting the mother remained calm and composed throughout the experience, Vucha said.

“It was an incredible experience to be part of such an important moment,” Stautz said. “We’re extremely happy with the outcome and wish the family all the best.”

The mother and newborns were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where all three were reported to be doing well, Vucha said, adding that to protect the family’s privacy, no additional personal details were shared by the fire district.