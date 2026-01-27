Woodstock Walmart fully reopens after alleged arson fire

A fire broke out at the Woodstock Walmart Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, that authorities later said was intentionally set. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Woodstock Walmart has fully reopened following a fire on New Year’s Eve that authorities said was intentionally set and caused millions of dollars in damages.

The Walmart Press Office confirmed Tuesday all sections of the store were fully reopened to customers as of Sunday nearly a month after the devastating fire.

The grocery and household staple portion the store previously opened Jan. 6, about a week after the fire.

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner posted on Facebook late Monday that he toured the store last week with Walmart District Manager Dave Roper and members of his team.

“The turnaround has been remarkable. The store is clean, fully restocked, and open for business thanks to an extraordinary team effort,” the Mayor wrote in the post.

Turner added on behalf of the city “we are deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in this rapid recovery.” Turner said Roper and his team appreciated support from the city, McHenry County, Woodstock Police, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, vendors and associates.

Adilyn R. Monette, 21, of Woodstock, has been accused of aggravated arson in connection with the fire, according to authorities. Charges were upgraded in the case to aggravated arson, a Class X felony, from arson with damage to real or personal property and criminal damage to property, court records show.

A criminal complaint alleged Monette drove to the Walmart and “covered numerous baby cribs in camping fuel,” then used matches to light them on fire. Walmart managers said the damages were over $5 million, the complaint stated.

Monette was indicted on aggravated arson charges last week, according to court records. She did not argue against prosecutors’ request to detain her earlier this month.

Turner previously commented about how the fire, along with an alleged violent attack on a local gas station attendant the same day, had “shaken” the community.