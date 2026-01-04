Woodstock mayor: New Year’s Eve ‘heinous acts’ have ‘shaken’ community

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner gives his state of the city address Oct. 7, 2025. Turner has issued a response on social media to two crimes that occurred in Woodstock on New Year's Eve. (Claire O'Brien)

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner has responded to two violent public acts that happened on New Year’s Eve and thanked police and prosecutors for their prompt responses.

Turner wrote a post on his Facebook page Saturday about “two heinous criminal acts” that have “shaken” the community. Both crimes took place on New Year’s Eve: an alleged arson at the Woodstock Walmart and a man who authorities say “maliciously attacked” a woman working at a Shell gas station.

Austin Silverman, 29, of Woodstock is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property. He currently is detained pretrial in McHenry County Jail.

Austin Silverman (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

In a court hearing Friday, McHenry County Assistant States Attorney Justin Neubauer said Silverman walked into the gas station Wednesday morning, located in the 100 block of North Eastwood Drive, and asked the clerk if they were hiring. When she responded they were not, he walked behind the counter and allegedly beat her “maliciously” for more than two minutes.

Neubauer said he talked to the woman Friday, and she still is in the hospital and receiving medical treatment, including care for an arm in which she has no feeling.

Silverman also is accused of damaging property in the gas station, including glass shelves, vape pens and cartridges, according to the complaint.

Later that evening, a Woodstock woman is accused of arson in a fire that broke out at a local Walmart.

Adilyn R. Monette, 21, received upgraded charges Friday with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. She originally was charged with arson with damage to real or personal property and criminal damage to property. Monette was denied pretrial release, according to court records.

Adilyn R. Monette (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A criminal complaint alleged Monette drove to the store and “covered numerous baby cribs in camping fuel” and used matched to light them on fire. The complaint alleges Walmart managers said the damages were over $5 million.

As of Friday, the Walmart remains closed with the vision center available for appointment only and the pharmacy open to drive-thru services, according to the Woodstock Walmart’s Facebook page.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the injured victim, as well as with the employees and customers of Walmart who were affected by these incidents,” Turner said in the post. “While these events were deeply disturbing, I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional work of the men and women of the Woodstock Police Department.”

A fire broke out at the Woodstock Walmart Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Turner thanked the police department for their “swift, professional and effective response” that led to the quick identification and arrests of the suspects. He continued by thanking the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, led by Randi Freese, for detaining both people who face charges in connection with the crimes.

“While the circumstances surrounding these events were troubling, they underscore the professionalism and vigilance of the Woodstock Police Department,” Turner said in the post. “On behalf of the City of Woodstock and all who live here, I thank Chief John Lieb and his entire team of sworn officers and support staff for their service and their steadfast dedication to our community.”