McHenry’s Riverside Bake Shop, Reeses Barkery assess next steps after severe fire shuts stores

Smoke fills the air as fire crews battle a blaze that seriously damaged Riverside Bake Shop and Reese's Barkery in downtown McHenry Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Cassie Prigge)

A day after a serious fire in downtown McHenry left two businesses uninhabitable, Riverside Drive was fairly calm Monday morning, and it was difficult to see outward signs of the damage from the street.

But the relative quiet belied the serious impact of the fire on the Riverside Bake Shop and Reeses Barkery and Pawtique, which share a building along Riverside Drive that was inaccessible Monday.

An insurance company and dental office next door to the businesses were open Monday, though a smoky smell lingered inside the insurance office.

Zachary Giles, who owns Reeses Barkery with his mother, father and sister, said Monday he is figuring out next steps. He said he was able to look inside the store with the fire department late Sunday but hasn’t been allowed inside.

Giles said Reeses is still taking orders for its pet foods and supplies through Facebook Messenger. The community outreach, he said, has been amazing.

Pets “will not be without their favorite Reeses treats,” Giles said.

In what he described as “bittersweet timing,” Reeses is opening a second location in Barrington at the end of the month.

“We will rebuild,” Giles said of the McHenry storefront, adding the business might try to find a short-term lease to have a home base while rebuilding.

The relatively calm outside Riverside Bake Shop and Reeses Barkery and Pawtique in McHenry Jan. 19, 2026, belied the seriousness of a fire that occurred there the previous day. (Claire O'Brien)

Reeses will have marked 20 years in its McHenry location this coming March, though Giles’ family bought the business in 2020.

When the fire broke out midday Sunday, Reeses was getting set to close for the day, Giles said. He wasn’t on site but was alerted to the fire by one of the store’s “retail rockstars” who informed him of the store’s evacuation.

Giles was on scene about 10 minutes later and said there was already a large response to the fire. He said no one from the store was hurt, and everything inside can be replaced. Authorities said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Giles said of the fire.

Next door, Riverside Bake Shop has been open since 1971 and is a staple of the McHenry community.

Bakery owners said on Facebook late Sunday that they were “learning the extent of the damage and how to proceed,” adding everyone had made it out safely.

Owners said they would share updates when more information is available.

“Thank you to the local community who has voiced your support. We are so grateful for the community we have built and can lean on throughout this difficult time,” the post said in part.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District Chief Rudy Horist said Monday there was fire damage throughout the building.

Parts of the roof had been burned through or collapsed, but the building itself is structurally intact. Riverside Bake Shop has significant fire, smoke and water damage, while at Reeses, it was more smoke and water damage, Horist said.

A fire truck pictured in front of the Riverside Bake Shop in downtown McHenry Jan. 18, 2026, as heavy smoke rises from the building. (Photo provided by Cassie Prigge)

There were some upstairs offices in an addition on the back of the building, and those were also heavily damaged in the fire, Horist said.

The fire is still under investigation, Horist said. A damage estimate isn’t available but would come out in the investigation.

McHenry Deputy Police Chief Thomas Walsh said late Sunday afternoon that the fire department will have more information, “but the preliminary investigation shows it most likely was accidental.”

McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Ostap said Sunday she had reached out to the business owners and knows the community will support the affected businesses as they figure out next steps.

“It’s heartbreaking. We are deeply saddened,” Ostap said.

Ostap said the Chamber’s thoughts are with the business owners, employees and “everyone affected by this devastating loss. We are keeping all neighboring businesses and those experiencing secondary damage, such as water or smoke, in our thoughts.”

Ostap said it is “is truly a sad day for McHenry and our beloved Riverside Drive.” She added the Chamber extends its “deepest gratitude” to the local police and fire department as well as neighboring fire departments for their swift response and support.

“McHenry is a strong, resilient community, and we will continue to stand together as we support one another through recovery,” Ostap said.

Frank McClatchey, who lives within walking distance of the bakery, said Sunday it was a “very sad day in McHenry.”

McClatchey, a former McHenry City Council member, said about 2:45 p.m. Sunday he just saw the bakery and the roof was about half down. He said fire crews were pouring a lot of water on the building.

McClatchey said he felt bad for the owners of Riverside Bake Shop as well as Reeses Barkery next door.

McClatchey said his favorite item at Riverside was the eclair, and he recalled times walking down the bakery, picking up an eclair and going home to enjoy it.