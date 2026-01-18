Riverside Bake Shop in downtown McHenry catches fire

A fire broke out at Riverside Bake Shop in downtown McHenry early Sunday afternoon.

McHenry Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Walsh confirmed the McHenry Township Fire Protection District was working a fire at the bakery, 1309 North Riverside Drive.

Route 120 in downtown McHenry is closed between Green Street and River Road in the downtown area, police said around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

Riverside Drive is closed in downtown McHenry between Broad Street and Route 120. Walsh said the road was closed so fire crews could safely access the building with their equipment.

McHenry Police put out an alert just before 1 p.m. Sunday saying the road was closed in that stretch and Route 120 at Riverside Drive is down to one lane. Police said people should avoid the area.

Images of the building showed heavy smoke coming from the roof and fire trucks surrounding the area.