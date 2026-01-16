McHenry County Drug Court money restored after ‘unconscionable’ termination of federal grant

Participants, supporters, judges and others attend a ceremony in 2025 for graduates of McHenry County's Drug Court Program. (Photo provided by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court)

Dan Wallis, the McHenry County court administrator, received an out-of-the-blue email early Wednesday informing him that a federal grant that funds the county’s Drug Court was summarily terminated.

The drug court offers chances to turn lives around for people whose drug problems have gotten them in trouble with the law. But the loss of nearly $1 million over the next four years – roughly what’s left of a five-year grant – called into question the program’s future.

That federal money has funded two McHenry County drug court positions, and training and travel for those roles. According to the email, the program was no longer in alignment with federal policy.

The local grant was among far-reaching cuts to programs for people with substance abuse or mental illness, reportedly totaling about $2 billion and 2,000 programs nationwide by the federal agency.

For McHenry County officials, most of Wednesday was spent in discussion with court, law enforcement and state and county officials to determine next steps. McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler said later there was discussion of whether the board needed to take up a stop-gap spending measure in the form of a continuing resolution.

But Thursday morning, just as abruptly, the federal agency reversed itself in a follow-up email.

“This correspondence serves as official notice that the termination of your federal award, previously communicated on January 13, 2026 ... is hereby rescinded,” the email reads. “Please disregard the prior termination notice and continue program activities as outlined in your award agreement.”

Thresholds, a nonprofit that provides services to people with mental illness in McHenry County and and beyond, had also gotten word from the Illinois Department of Human Services that a pass-through grant funded by the federal agency was rescinded. A Thresholds spokesperson confirmed those funds – $158,000 toward efforts to prevent opioid-related deaths – were also reinstated.

“Thresholds is glad that the Trump administration announced it will reverse its cuts to mental health and substance use services. The cuts were short-sighted and would have endangered the lives of thousands of people,” a statement from Emily Moen, Threshold’s communications officer, said.

Wallis said it was “hectic and stressful” as he, Chief Judge Michael Feetterer, drug court Judge Jennifer Johnson, Specialty Courts Director Kelly Scimeca and others scrambled to let employees and county officials know what was taking place and to try to figure out how to move forward.

“We were figuring out solutions,” Wallis said. “The impact to us was $178,000 this year, directly. How would we cover that gap?”

They focused on the two personnel affected by the grant termination: a case manager and a clinical supervisor. Both positions work with those going through the drug court, Wallis said.

Wallis’ voice cracked as he spoke about the drug court program and its successes.

“We are helping people and communities. The impact these people do ... is astounding,” he said.

Drug court, along with mental health and DUI court, “are our single greatest asset in bringing about behavior change” in those facing charges, Wallis said.

He has been working in drug courts for 26 years, beginning in Ohio as a probation officer. The county he worked in there began a drug court in 1999.

“I wasn’t a fan at the beginning” and was instead about compliance with probationary rules and measures, Wallis said. “Then I got my first drug court client.”

When that woman completed drug court 18 months later, “we cried together at her graduation. We were giving people their lives back. To lose this grant is unconscionable,” Wallis said.

While the grant is apparently un-rescinded now, Wallis said he is proud of the work and cooperation between agencies while they looked for answers.

“I could not be more proud of our response, or partners in the county administrator and the County Board. I have no doubt we would have found a solution,” Wallis said.

Shaw Local reporter Claire O’Brien contributed.