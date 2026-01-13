Lake in the Hills man fled officer so fast his Camaro went ‘airborne,’ authorities say

A man driving an uninsured Camaro with no front license plate or lights on ignored alerts to stop and fled at speeds so fast the car went airborne, Lake in the Hills police said.

Edwin Garcia, 21, of Lake in the Hills is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer at speeds more than 21 mph over the limit, a Class 4 felony; reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanors; and petty traffic offenses, according to criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

According to authorities, on or about Jan. 1 and 2, a Lake in the Hills police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Camaro without headlights on, had no front license plate and an expired rear plate. The car also had an illegal full tinted front windshield, according to authorities, who said that rather than obey the squad’s flashing emergency lights, the driver sped off.

Garcia is accused of reaching 63 mph in a 40 mph speed zone and driving through the red light at Randall Road and Commercial Drive. The car became “airborne near the intersection of Delaware Drive and Chippewa Trail,” according to the complaint. Police also said a THC vape pen was found in the Camaro.

Garcia’s first McHenry County court appearance in the case was Jan. 2 before Judge Cynthia Lamb, who set conditions on this pretrial release, including that he not “operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license” and that he must “obey all state laws regarding motor vehicles.”