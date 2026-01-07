Crash between semi, dump truck shuts down Route 23 near Marengo

A crash Wednesday morning between a semi truck and a garbage truck has shut down a stretch of Route 23 near Marengo.

Drivers are asked to avoid Illinois Route 23 between River Road and Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to an alert from McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Marengo Fire and Rescue District Chief John Kimmel crews were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. Both vehicles were headed north on Route 23 and each had front-end damage, so it is unclear what caused the crash at this time, he said.

The two occupants in the MDC Environmental Services garbage truck and the driver in the semi truck were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the company that owns the semi is not yet known but the trailer was empty, Kimmel said.

Kimmel said the crash may have been “somewhat weather related” but details are unclear. Drivers are still being asked to avoid the area as the site is still being cleared.

Marengo engines and ambulances from Woodstock and Huntley responded to the call.