Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur

Rockets junior averaged 17.5 points over 4 games at Dixon Christmas Classic

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central (Alex Kantecki)

By Alex Kantecki

Name: Audrey LaFleur

School: Burlington Central

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: LaFleur, a junior, scored a career-high 25 points for the Rockets in a 68-59 win against Pecatonica at the Dixon Christmas Classic and averaged 17.5 points over four tournament games. Central went 2-2 and took second in the silver bracket championship.

The Rockets (10-5) enter the week as the Fox Valley Conference leaders with a 4-0 record.

For her performance, LaFleur was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove basketball’s Adam Bauer, Richmond-Burton’s Luke Robinson and Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini also were nominated.

LaFleur answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur, right, battles Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero, left, in IHSA Class 3A Regional Title Game girls basketball action on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Central High School in Burlington.

Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur (right) battles Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero during a regional title game last season in Burlington. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What has been the key to your team’s strong start to the season?

LaFleur: We’re playing well as a team, and everyone feeds off each other well.

What has it been like playing with your sister on the same high school team?

LaFleur: It’s been nice, because she starts the car in the morning before practice while I’m sleeping.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

LaFleur: Vacation or a nice car.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

LaFleur: Seafood.

What’s the best present you’ve ever received?

LaFleur: An at-home sauna.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

LaFleur: Olivia Dean.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing basketball?

LaFleur: Sleep and hang out with family and friends.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

LaFleur: Gossip Girl.

What is your dream job?

LaFleur: Something in the medical field.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

LaFleur: Michael Jordan.

What are some of your goals for the rest of the season?

LaFleur: To be first in conference.

PremiumMcHenry CountyHigh School SportsMcHenry County Front HeadlinesBurlington Central PrepsGirls Basketball
Alex Kantecki

Alex Kantecki

Sports editor for the Northwest Herald. Local prep sports coverage of McHenry County.