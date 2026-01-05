Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur

Name: Audrey LaFleur

School: Burlington Central

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: LaFleur, a junior, scored a career-high 25 points for the Rockets in a 68-59 win against Pecatonica at the Dixon Christmas Classic and averaged 17.5 points over four tournament games. Central went 2-2 and took second in the silver bracket championship.

The Rockets (10-5) enter the week as the Fox Valley Conference leaders with a 4-0 record.

For her performance, LaFleur was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove basketball’s Adam Bauer, Richmond-Burton’s Luke Robinson and Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini also were nominated.

LaFleur answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur (right) battles Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero during a regional title game last season in Burlington. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What has been the key to your team’s strong start to the season?

LaFleur: We’re playing well as a team, and everyone feeds off each other well.

What has it been like playing with your sister on the same high school team?

LaFleur: It’s been nice, because she starts the car in the morning before practice while I’m sleeping.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

LaFleur: Vacation or a nice car.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

LaFleur: Seafood.

What’s the best present you’ve ever received?

LaFleur: An at-home sauna.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

LaFleur: Olivia Dean.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing basketball?

LaFleur: Sleep and hang out with family and friends.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

LaFleur: Gossip Girl.

What is your dream job?

LaFleur: Something in the medical field.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

LaFleur: Michael Jordan.

What are some of your goals for the rest of the season?

LaFleur: To be first in conference.