Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Burlington Central’s Audrey LaFleur

Name: Audrey LaFleur
School: Burlington Central
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: LaFleur, a junior, scored a career-high 25 points for the Rockets in a 68-59 win against Pecatonica at the Dixon Christmas Classic and averaged 17.5 points over four tournament games. Central went 2-2 and took second in the silver bracket championship.
The Rockets (10-5) enter the week as the Fox Valley Conference leaders with a 4-0 record.
For her performance, LaFleur was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove basketball’s Adam Bauer, Richmond-Burton’s Luke Robinson and Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini also were nominated.
LaFleur answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.
What has been the key to your team’s strong start to the season?
LaFleur: We’re playing well as a team, and everyone feeds off each other well.
What has it been like playing with your sister on the same high school team?
LaFleur: It’s been nice, because she starts the car in the morning before practice while I’m sleeping.
You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?
LaFleur: Vacation or a nice car.
What is one food you can’t stand to eat?
LaFleur: Seafood.
What’s the best present you’ve ever received?
LaFleur: An at-home sauna.
What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?
LaFleur: Olivia Dean.
What do you like to do when you’re not playing basketball?
LaFleur: Sleep and hang out with family and friends.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
LaFleur: Gossip Girl.
What is your dream job?
LaFleur: Something in the medical field.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
LaFleur: Michael Jordan.
What are some of your goals for the rest of the season?
LaFleur: To be first in conference.