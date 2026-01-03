Car crashes into Algonquin home Friday, injuring 3

Two teenagers in a car and a person inside a home were injured after a car crashed into an Algonquin home on Jan. 2, 2026. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

Three people, including two minors, were injured after a car crashed into an Algonquin home Friday night, leaving it severely damaged, officials report.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:54 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Boyer Road and Williamsburg Drive for a reported car that crashed into a single-family, ranch-style home. First responders found a Honda Accord, occupied by a minor girl, lodged in the wall of the home, Fire Chief John Knebl said.

After checking on homeowners and residents, the car’s occupant and one person in the home were transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, Knebl said.

The driver, a minor boy, fled the scene and was later found and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Knebl said. The 15-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, a Class 4 felony, according to court records filed at the McHenry County Courthouse.

Officials said the home was “red-tagged” because of the damage and is deemed uninhabitable.