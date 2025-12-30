Summer Jones scores program-record 30 points for Harvard: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Harvard 63, Alden-Hebron 33: At Poplar Grove, Summer Jones scored a program-record 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Hornets defeated the Giants at the North Boone Christmas Tournament. Olivia Nulle had 11 points and five steals, Elena Olbrich had eight points and nine rebounds, and Ava Brennecka chipped in eight points.

Harvard 60, Christian Life 9: At Poplar Grove, Jones posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Melissa Sanchez added eight points and five steals for the Hornets at the North Boone Christmas Tournament. Harvard (3-8) will face host North Boone at 10:30 a.m Tuesday for the tournament championship.

Hononegah 48, Huntley 43: At Carpentersville, Alyssa Borzych had 14 points, five assists and three steals as the Red Raiders fell to 1-2 at the Komaromy Classic with a loss to the Indians. Aubrina Adamik scored a team-high 15 points, and Evie Freundt added eight points and six rebounds for Huntley (8-5), which will play Mundelein in the seventh-place game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Maine West 36, Dundee-Crown 32: At Carpentersville, the host Chargers led 28-17 after the first half but scored only four points after halftime in a loss at the Komaromy Classic. Ashley Castro had nine points, five rebounds and three steals for D-C, and Josie Sheldon and Kate Graham tossed in six points apiece. Kerrigan Svec added three points and five assists.

Dundee-Crown (2-10) will face South Elgin in the 15th-place game at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln 58, Burlington Central 39: At Dixon, the Rockets (10-4) lost to the Railsplitters in the silver bracket championship of the Dixon Christmas Classic. Central finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Orangeville 59, Marian Central 29: At Rockford, Jenna Remke had nine points in a loss for the Hurricanes (3-15) at the Boylan Reindeer Games.

Boys basketball

Naperville Central 53, Dundee-Crown 39: At DeKalb, the Chargers were held to 11 first-half points in a loss at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic. Rasheed Trice scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, also hauling in 14 rebounds. Nathan Pederson added nine points on three 3s.

Dundee-Crown 45, Intrinsic 38: At DeKalb, Trice scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Chargers (1-9) picked up their first win at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic. Pederson added nine points and Anthony Spain had six.

Dundee-Crown will face Chicago Bulls College Prep at 9 a.m. Tuesday in its final game of the tournament.

Manley 50, Huntley 43: At DeKalb, Casey Kaczmarski led the Red Raiders with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in a loss at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic. Isaiah Onu added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Isaac Muze had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Huntley 71, Chicago Bulls College Prep 26: At Kaczmarski scored 14 points and had five assists, and Onu and Jalen Howard both scored 10 points as the Raiders got their first win at the Dayton Holiday Classic. Muze added six assists and two steals for Huntley, while Aidan Gibbs and Nolan Reynolds had seven points apiece.

Huntley (4-9) finishes the tournament against Intrinsic at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Alden-Hebron 47, Harvard 42: At Poplar Grove, Fabian Carreno paced the Giants (4-5) with 23 points as the Giants beat the Hornets in their opening game at the North Boone Christmas Tournament. Jack Stewart added 10 points and Aldo Carreno had seven.

Niles North 79, Burlington Central 47: At Hinsdale, Patrick Magan scored 10 points and Cedric Ceniza added nine for the Rockets (6-5) in a loss at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.