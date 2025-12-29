Demolition of historic Crystal Lake building set to start this week; no ‘feasible path’ to save it

The Tarpley House, shown in 20254, is located on the property of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave. The building is also known as the Crystal Lake Academy Building or the former Gates House. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

One of Crystal Lake’s oldest remaining buildings, constructed in about 1853, is scheduled to be torn down this week after a year-long effort to preserve it was unsuccessful.

The Crystal Lake Academy Building, also known as the former Gates House and the Tarpley House, stands on the property of Trinity Episcopal Parish’s St. Mary’s Church at 210 McHenry Ave. The church last year applied for a demolition permit for the structure, which prompted the Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission to seek protections for the roughly 172-year-old building.

The Crystal Lake City Council revoked landmark status for the building earlier this month after preservationists, who’d hoped to move the building off the church property, failed to find a new location for it. Council members had unanimously agreed to landmark the building in October, with strict conditions that preservationists must find a new location within 30 days, and raise funds and move the building by April 30.

With a permit secured from the city, demolition is set to start this week, weather permitting, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Scott Zaucha, said. Fencing around the site is the first step of the demolition but that work is also weather-dependent.

Church activities will not be affected during demolition, Zaucha said in a Trinity Episcopal Parish letter to church members.

“We recognize this outcome is disappointing for many who care deeply about Crystal Lake’s history,” leaders of St. Mary’s said in a FAQ document about the building. “We share that disappointment. Every avenue was explore, and numerous individuals and organizations worked tirelessly to find a solution. The reality is that no financially feasible path emerged despite extraordinary efforts from all parties.”

A group of volunteer preservationists, calling themselves the Crystal Lake Academy Task Force, was able to document the building for historic purposes last week, Historic Preservation Commissioner Ana Freund said. Scans and drone images were captured with the goal to create 2D drawings and a 3D walkthrough. The group also plans to have a commemorative plaque placed on the property.

The church cited multiple reasons for demolishing the building, including increased insurance costs, the concern that the structure poses a danger and that the costs of maintaining the building take away from the church’s primary mission to fund community-based programs.

Built before the Civil War by stonemason Andrew Jackson Simons, the Crystal Lake Academy Building features “rare” Greek revival and federalist architecture and cobblestones from Lake Michigan, Crystal Lake Historical Society President Diana Kenney has said.

It was constructed as the city’s first purpose-built school for education beyond eighth grade. The building also was the childhood home of William Day Gates, who created the American Terra Cotta & Ceramic Co. factory, where terra cotta tiles and TECO pottery were made.