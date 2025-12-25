Cary Park District spreads holiday cheer to seniors: ‘Reminder community has not forgotten them’

A volunteer hands out gift bags filled with food and holiday treats to seniors during the Cary Park District's Holiday Party in a Bag program on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Courtney Baker)

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Cary Park District helped seniors stay connected to the community with holiday gift bags. Five years later, the gesture has turned into a staple program that is growing each year.

The 6th annual Holiday Party in a Bag was the biggest yet, with over 50 volunteers handing out 123 grab-and-go packages, each filled with a hot catered meal, additional food items and festive treats and small gifts, Cary Park District Communications and Marketing Superintendent Courtney Baker said.

Volunteers fill gift bags with holiday treats for seniors during the Cary Park District's Holiday Party in a Bag program on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Courtney Baker)

“We have been told that, for some seniors, this bag represents their only holiday celebration,” Baker said. “For many, it is a reminder that their community has not forgotten them.”

With the help of nearly 30 sponsors, 55 volunteers assembled the bags, packed the meals and delivered them Monday directly to cars. The small gesture is a way to let seniors in the community know that they matter, especially those living alone, Baker said.

“At its heart, Holiday Party in a Bag is about more than food,” she said. “It’s about dignity, connection and the power of a community coming together to look out for its neighbors, especially during the holidays.”

The group of volunteers included community families, Cary-Grove High School football players and students and Cary Park District board members and their families.

The program was organized by the park district’s program manager Missi Brezina, whose family also volunteered with the group, Baker said.

This year, Holiday Party in a Bag received nearly $1,000 in donations, allowing the program fee to be set at $8 per bag, Baker said. Dozens of Cary families along with a local women’s church group helped fund this year’s program.

Seniors are able to sign up for the program through the park district, which gets the word out through its website, on social media and brochures. The Cary Park District also use the co-op network to reach people in the Barrington, McHenry, Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills park districts, Baker said.

The program has grown steadily over time. In 2020, it started with over 90 bags in with a goal of 50. Since then, they have reached their annual goal every year growing to over 100 bags each year. The goal post will continue to grow, for number of people served as well as volunteers, Baker said.

Dozens of volunteers helped create over 120 holiday bags filled with food and gifts for the Cary Park District's Holiday Party in a Bag program on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Courtney Baker)

For future years, the park district would like to “elevate or potentially re-imagine the program,” depending on how much sponsorship support they can get, Baker said. They also would like to connect with local assisted living facilities in the future, too.

Donations for next year’s Holiday Party in a Bag can be made here: https://bit.ly/CarySponsorSenior.