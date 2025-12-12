Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock’s Liam Laidig

Woodstock’s Liam Laidig (second from left), Max Beard and Tony Grzetic battled against Sandwich’s Dom Rome (left) in a game last season at Woodstock High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Liam Laidig

School: Woodstock

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Laidig, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, scored 28 total points and recorded two double-doubles in wins against Grant and Rockford Boylan.

The Blue Streaks are off to a 6-0 start and won their Kishwaukee River Conference opener earlier this week against Harvard.

For his performance, Laidig was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Richmond-Burton basketball’s Dani Mazzola, Marengo basketball’s Macy Noe and Crystal Lake South wrestling’s Nathan Randle also were nominated.

Johnsburg's Trey Toussaint battles with Woodstock's Liam Laidig for a loose ball during a game last season at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Laidig answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald about his goals for the rest of the season and more.

What has been the key to your team’s strong start?

Laidig: I feel our team chemistry is very high, along with our grit and determination has led us to a good start.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Laidig: When someone yawns and spits everywhere.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Laidig: Tuna.

What is the best Christmas present you’ve ever received?

Laidig: Massage gun.

What is your favorite post game meal?

Laidig: Chipotle.

What scares you?

Laidig: Breaking bones.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

Laidig: I have one kidney.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Laidig: Volleyball.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Laidig: Another dog.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Laidig: Winning conference and hopefully a regional.