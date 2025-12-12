Girls volleyball: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Hampshire’s Elizabeth King hammers the ball over the net against Huntley earlier this year in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area Girls Volleyball Team.

Gabby Schefke, Woodstock North (Photo provided by Woodstock North High School)

Gabby Schefke, Woodstock North, sr., S

Schefke was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year and helped lead the Thunder to their first conference championship since winning three in a row from 2020-22. Schefke recorded 511 assists, a school-record 73 aces, 181 digs, 83 kills and 20 blocks.

Addi Smith, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Addi Smith, Prairie Ridge, sr., S

Smith, the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, led the Wolves back to the Class 3A state tournament, where they placed fourth. Smith posted a single-season team record of 924 assists, adding 219 digs, 43 aces and 106 kills. She’ll play volleyball next year at Purdue University Northwest.

Adeline Grider, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Adeline Grider, Prairie Ridge, jr., OH

Grider was one of the Wolves’ go-to hitters as she recorded a team-high 329 kills, along with 29 aces, 20 blocks and 175 digs. Grider helped lead Prairie Ridge to its second Class 3A state appearance in as many years.

Dani Hopp, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

Dani Hopp, Richmond-Burton, jr., OH

Hopp was the Rockets’ top attacker and led all McHenry County players with 339 kills, also adding 203 digs, 29 blocks and 27 aces. Hopp, a Coastal Carolina commit, helped R-B win its second straight regional and third KRC championship in a row.

Elizabeth King, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Elizabeth King, Hampshire, sr., OH

King led the Fox Valley Conference champions, the Whip-Purs’ first FVC title ever, with 313 kills, 67 aces, 20 blocks and 150 digs. The Illinois-Chicago commit also helped Hampshire secure back-to-back Class 4A regional championships.

Izzy Whitehouse, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Izzy Whitehouse, Huntley, jr., OH

Whitehouse, a Boise State beach commit, stepped in as the Red Raiders’ top attacker and shined with 284 kills, 39 aces and 204 digs. Huntley was in contention for its fourth straight FVC title all season but placed runner-up to Hampshire. The Raiders won their ninth straight regional championship.

Tegan Vrbancic, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Tegan Vrbancic, Prairie Ridge, jr., L

Vrbancic was the Wolves’ defensive leader with an area-best 404 digs, 35 aces and 100 assists. She helped lead Prairie Ridge to back-to-back state appearances (first time in consecutive years since 2004 and 2005), the school’s most wins (32) in 20 years, a fourth straight regional and second straight sectional championship.

Second team

Adelaide Bruns, Johnsburg, so., S/RS

Kylie Lambert, Hampshire, sr., S

Alexis Hadeler, Crystal Lake Central, sr., OH

Haidyn Schatz, Burlington Central, sr., OH

Abby Smith, Prairie Ridge, sr., OH

Bobbi Wire, Crystal Lake South, jr., OH

Lanee Cooley, Richmond-Burton, jr., L

Honorable mention

Layla Addison, Crystal Lake South, jr., L

Maizy Agnello, Prairie Ridge, jr., OH

Tori Brents, Dundee-Crown, so., S

Erin Bruce, Dundee-Crown, so., OH

Abriana Bruns, Johnsburg, sr., L

Emily Ernst, Huntley, sr., S

Josie Franckowiak, Richmond-Burton, jr., S

Zoe Freund, Richmond-Burton, jr., OPP

Mary Kate Hernon, Marian Central, jr., OH

Jenna Johnson, Woodstock North, jr., OH

Summer Massow, Huntley, jr., MB

Emily Mazza, Crystal Lake Central, sr., MB

Maura Minogue, Dundee-Crown, sr., L

Tiernan Naus, Burlington Central, jr., S

Katelyn Petterson, Hampshire, sr., OH

Tessa Popp, Crystal Lake Central, sr., L

Gracyn Sanders, Jacobs, sr., MB

Maddie Sofie, Woodstock North, sr., L

Peyton Strout, Burlington Central, sr., MB

Sophia Tocmo, Huntley, sr., L

Abby Whitehouse, Huntley, sr., S

Ainsley Wilson, Burlington Central, jr., MB

Teague Wings, McHenry, jr., MB

Reagan Wisniewski, Richmond-Burton, jr., MB

Peyton Wurtz, Hampshire, sr., L