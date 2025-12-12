2025 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Addi Smith

Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith sets the ball during the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional championship earlier this season in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

In a season with lots of moving parts, Prairie Ridge’s Addi Smith was a big source of calm and stability.

The Wolves senior setter took on a bigger offensive role, running Prairie Ridge’s 6-1 offense and leading her team back to the Class 3A state tournament after finishing third in 2024.

Prairie Ridge’s quiet but dynamic setter put together a historic season, breaking the program record with 924 assists. Smith also was one of the Wolves’ best defenders with 219 digs and was a powerful offensive weapon,as well, with 106 kills and 43 aces.

With Smith leading the way, the Wolves brought back their fifth state trophy in team history with a fourth-place finish. The Wolves made back-to-back state appearances for the first time since 2004 and 2005, tallied their most wins in 20 years and earned their fourth straight regional and second straight sectional titles.

For her performance, Smith was chosen as the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year by the sports staff, with input from area coaches. Hampshire senior Elizabeth King, Prairie Ridge junior Adeline Grider, Woodstock North senior Gabby Schefke and Richmond-Burton junior Dani Hopp also were considered for the honor.

Smith is the first Wolves’ player to win the award since setter Jayden Otto in 2018. Smith, who will compete next year at NCAA Division II Purdue University Northwest, answered some questions from the Northwest Herald about her record-setting year and more.

What was your favorite match from this past season?

Smith: Any in the postseason, but specifically the supersectional, because it was really fun to be in that position again. We all knew what we were capable of, and we had good energy from everyone in the gym. And then the fact it went to three sets made it even more exciting and suspenseful. It was really enjoyable to compete at that level again.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Smith: Every time I play, I need to make sure my hair is perfect. There can’t be a single bump when I do my slick back. I even have my teammates take pictures, just to make sure it looks right.

What is your most memorable moment playing volleyball?

Smith: I’d probably just say this season as a whole. It was really cool to get to play with my best friends and my sister (senior Abby) one last time. And getting to state my senior year was very memorable.

Which teammate inspires you the most?

Smith: Junior [Adeline] Grider. She’s always super encouraging, and she’s just so good. She’ll do whatever she can to put the ball away.

Who is the best athlete in your family?

Smith: Maybe me or (twin sister) Abby. I’d say we’re equal, but we’re all pretty good athletes in my family. My younger sister does cheer, and she’s really athletic. My mom was a Division-I swimmer, and my dad played a bunch of sports.

What was the biggest challenge this season?

Smith: I think the biggest challenge was knowing what we did last year and having a lot of changes since then, the fact that we lost so many seniors and had injuries. And then the pressure we put on ourselves to do well because we wanted to make another long postseason run. The pressure we put on ourselves was challenging, but it also helped us get to where we wanted to be.

What was your favorite Disney movie growing up?

Smith: I liked watching Pixar movies, especially “Turbo.” I just thought it was fun and cool that he was a snail who was fast.

What is the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Smith: When I was younger, me and my family would go to St. Thomas and the Virgin Islands. I think a lot about that and want to go back.

What would be your dream job?

Smith: I want to be a civil engineer. I want to work in transportation and design roads and cities. I also want to end up coaching volleyball eventually, because I just love the game, and I don’t think I’ll be able to get away from it.

What is a sport that you are bad at?

Smith: I’m pretty bad at dance, gymnastics or anything cheer-related. I’m not flexible at all, and I’m not very strong.

Who is your hero?

Smith: I’d say both of my parents, just because they’re hardworking and they support me in everything I do. They’ve showed me how to go out and achieve things, and also just being a good person. I look up to them for that.

What’s a song on your playlist most people would be surprised is there?

Smith: A lot of people wouldn’t expect me to listen to “Headlines” by Drake, because not many people think I’d be into rap. I don’t like songs necessarily for the beat, but I like songs that motivate me.

If you could have dinner with three people from any time in history, who would they be?

Smith: Albert Einstein, because he’s really smart, and I love to learn. Michael Jordan, because he’s the GOAT (“Greatest of All Time”), and he’s got an insane mentality. And then Abraham Lincoln, because he was a good leader when the country wasn’t in a good place.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Smith: (Senior) Kaelin Bacak because she just has the most insane stories, and the way she tells them is so funny. She makes me laugh every day.

What is your favorite class in school?

Smith: Math, because the problem-solving aspect of it. I think it’s fun to get stuck on a problem and then, when it clicks and makes sense, it’s really cool.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Smith: (Setter) Bergen Reilly from Nebraska. I like the way she carries herself on the court. She’s always calm and consistent, which are really good qualities to have for a setter. And she’s just really fun to watch. I learn a lot from watching her. She’s so talented and smart.

What will you remember most about your senior season?

Smith: Probably just the people, because, as I said, those are most of my best friends I’m playing with, and I just get to remember every day with them, getting to compete with them. I would just say being able to compete with my best friends and be successful with them.

What are you looking forward to most at college?

Smith: I’m looking forward to learning a lot, growing as a player and being challenged. Obviously, it’s a new level of competition. It’s going to be hard, but if it was easy, you wouldn’t learn anything.