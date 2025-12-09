Gas station canopy collapses in Cary

A canopy at the Marathon gas station, located at 8 E. Main St., Cary, collapsed on Dec. 7, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

A canopy of a gas station in Cary collapsed Sunday from the snow after it was initially damaged from a severe thunderstorm in August.

The collapse happened at the Marathon gas station, located at 8 E. Main St. No injuries were reported, and the fuel dispensing system was shut off immediately, Village Administrator Erik Morimoto said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

Fuel dispensing remains offline until demolition is completed and the owner has coordinated with insurance, Morimoto said. The convenience store is still open for business.

The canopy was initially damaged from a sudden and strong thunderstorm that hit McHenry County in August, Morimoto said. The storm, accompanied by hail and winds exceeding 70 mph, damaged buildings, downed trees and caused extensive power outages. Cary Mayor Mark Kownick declared a state of emergency for the village that day.

After the storm, the gas station’s structural engineer deemed it stable, but the village directed the gas station to cordon off the area as a safety precaution until final repairs or a replacement was made. The safety perimeter was still in place when the canopy collapsed Sunday, Morimoto said.