School bus crashes into ditch, downs live wires near McHenry

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a school bus crash on Dec. 1, 2025 to the area of Colby Point and South Justen roads near McHenry. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

A child was injured after a school bus crashed into a ditch, hitting a utility pole and downing live wires Monday afternoon near McHenry, officials reported.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:33 p.m. to the area of Colby Point and South Justen roads for a reported school bus crash. First responders arrived to a “full-sized school bus in the ditch” just south of the intersection. The bus struck a utility pole that brought down wires and “created additional tensioned utility lines” above the bus, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

With energized wires and no injuries initially reported, firefighters kept the driver and two children – ages 4 and 6 – on board the bus until ComEd secured the power. All occupants were able to safely leave the bus less than an hour later and were evaluated by paramedics, Vucha said.

One child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The second child was released to parents at the scene and the driver was uninjured, according to the release.

“We were nearly positive the live wires were not an immediate hazard, but out of an abundance of caution we kept the occupants on the bus until the power was confirmed to be fully secured,” Fire Chief Mike Keenan said in the release. “Our priority was making sure everyone stayed safe while we managed the scene. Given the circumstances, this was the best possible outcome. We also appreciated the representatives from the school district who came to the scene, stayed engaged, and worked collaboratively with our crews throughout the incident.”

Another round of snow covered northern Illinois Monday afternoon into the evening, affecting commuters with wet and partially snow covered roads.

Crews remained at the scene for nearly two hours, monitoring ComEd electrical work and the removal of the school bus, Vucha said.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The Cary Fire Protection District and the sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.